DuBOIS — The DuBois Regional Airport is among 10 airports in Pennsylvania to receive funding for improvement projects through the Aviation Transportation Assistance Program.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday that the DuBois Regional Airport will receive $215,000 to rehabilitate T-hangar taxiways and apron pavement and $200,000 to rehabilitate the administration building and upgrade the existing utilities.
“We are very pleased to have received this capital budget money as 50 percent share to local funds we already have that will allow for the rehabilitation of existing pavement that has been in place since early 1970s,” said airport Manager Bob Shaffer. “In addition to refurbishing existing pavement areas, these matching dollars will allow us to extend taxiways to new hangars we have planned for the future.”
Shaffer said the second part of the grant will provide matching dollars to local funds already in place to rehabilitate part of the terminal campus that was originally built in 1974 and requires modernization as well as a roof and a new HVAC unit.
“Aviation plays a vital role in keeping our state’s economy moving,” Wolf said in a press release. “These investments will help Pennsylvania’s airports operate safely, expand to meet current demands, and sustain growth well into the future.”
Pennsylvania has 121 public-use aviation facilities including airports, heliports, and seaplane bases, and these new investments will expand aviation-related operational and economic opportunities statewide.
