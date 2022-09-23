DuBOIS — As cancer never stops, neither do the DuBois Relay For Life volunteers, who are already working on plans for the 2023 event.
“With the Relay 2022 coming to a close, we are planning events for 2023 already,” said DuBois Relay Event Leader Eva McKee. “What we mean by 2023 is that our money being raised now will be credited to our 2023 goals.”
The first 2023 Relay For Life fundraiser — the 11th annual Car Cruz-In — is to be held this Saturday at the DuBois City Park from 3-6 p.m.
The event is open to anything with wheels with registration starting at 2 p.m. There is a $10 registration fee.
The Car Cruz-In is a non-judged show, said McKee, noting that “it is just a time for the people to come and show off whatever they like to drive and spend time just talking and hanging out together and listening to a DJ — all while raising money for the Relay For Life of DuBois.”
McKee said the family event is also open to children so that they can bring their Power Wheels or peddle cars to take a lap and also put their cars on display.
“We have the DUI simulator, sponsored by Kim McDonald State Farm of DuBois, so you can stop out and take at driving the simulator,” said McKee. “We also have a select few vendors coming to the event this year.”
McKee said some participants in the Car Cruz-In place collection cans in front of their cars to take donations for the event.
“This is one of the ways we raise our money,” she said. “So please stop out and put some money in the can for your favorite set of wheels.”
There will also be raffle and food for sale.
For more information about the event, persons may call McKee at 814-577-5924 or follow them on Facebook at Car Cruz-In, Relay For Life of DuBois, where there will be updates on other events as well.
Other events to benefit the DuBois Relay For Life include:
Bingo at the Brady Township Community Center in Luthersburg on Nov. 13, with doors opening at 1 p.m. Bingo starts at 2 p.m.
Craft and Vendor Fair on Nov. 5 at the DuBois YMCA.
Santa Letters in December, Egg My Yard around Easter time, online auction in May, Daffodil Sales in February, Luminary sales and others that are still in the planning stages.
“We would like to give a big thank you to the community for always being there to support the Relay For Life of DuBois,” said McKee. “The communities that we live in are awesome and are always there to support us. Cancer never stops and neither do we.”
Anyone who may be interested in volunteering for the DuBois Relay For Life in any way is asked to contact McKee or Susan Babik at 814-594-0891.
“Relays all around are in need of teams and volunteers,” said McKee. “As I tell everyone, it is all in how much time you want to give to the Relay or what a person can do.”