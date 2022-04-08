DuBOIS — The Rotary Club of DuBois has completed its Rotary District 7280 Grant Project for 2021-2022, which is in support of the Reitz Theater and Cultural Resources, Inc.
“The Reitz Theater Stage Update” comprised of replacing old, outdated and unsafe steps, which connected the front of the Reitz Theater with a new staircase designed for use in theaters. The staircase included handrails and guardrails, safety treads and an adjustable design. The club members worked with members of the theater’s volunteer group to unload, assemble and install the new staircase.
The Paul G. Reitz Theater is located at 36 E Scribner Ave. Built in 1887, the theater was a church for over 133 years. It was one of the few structures that survived the fire of 1888, which destroyed most of the city. It was the home of the Cornerstone Baptist Church until 1992 when Cultural Resources Inc., an organization of civic-minded community leaders purchased the structure with the intent of converting it into a theater.
Throughout the year, the Reitz Theater schedules performances and special events as well as educational camps and workshops, and also offers sensory friendly performances which are designed to create a welcoming and comfortable arts experience for people with autism and other disabilities.
Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends, leaders and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.
For more than 110 years, Rotary’s people of action have used their passion, energy and intelligence to take action on sustainable projects.
The Rotary Club of DuBois provides service to others, promotes integrity and advances world understanding, goodwill and peace through fellowship of business, professional and community leaders.
The club is proudly celebrating 103 years of service in the local community.