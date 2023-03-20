DuBOIS — For more than 50 years, the DuBois Rotary Club has held its annual Rotary Radio Auction and a lot has changed in that time, according to President Brian Leech.
“We’re extremely thankful for the support of local businesses, personal donors, and friends of our DuBois Rotary Club,” said Leech.
“Some ask, what is Rotary and what do we do? At the local level, we support many charitable organizations, host weekly meetings with guest speakers, and encourage local youth to become leaders,” Leech said. “We offer Service Above Self (our motto), friendship, networking, leadership advancements, and we even refer business to one another.”
Leech said work at the international level includes promoting integrity, advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through the fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.
“The mission of Rotary is to end polio, promote good health and well-being and assist the world where we can when natural disasters may occur,” said Leech.
Leech said an example of this work is with the Shelter Box program. A Shelter Box provides emergency shelter and other aid items to families around the world who have lost their homes to disaster or conflict.
“Most recently, our DuBois club has assisted with this program and sent homes to people in need in Turkey,” said Leech.
With regard to the Rotary Radio Auction, Leech said, “All our auction proceeds stay within our own community. Our club focuses on one primary fundraiser each year to raise funds for local charity organizations.”
He said any 501c3 or charitable organization that has a special project or need can submit a letter of request to the club for an opportunity to receive these funds they raise.
“For years, DuBois Rotary Club has given monetary support to roughly 190 charities such as the Salvation Army, DuBois Food Bank, Haven House, and First Class Children’s Foundation to name a few,” said Leech.
Years ago, Leech said those who wanted to support the auction would have to wait weeks to call and bid by telephone only over the span of five hours during their “live” auction on Sunny 106.
“With advancing technology, we’ve been able to add an online option to those who have busy Saturday mornings due to work, kids’ sporting events, etc.,” said Leech. “We know some supporters of our auction have embraced technology, while others have not. One thing’s for sure, even with implementing technology, it still takes almost 40 Rotarians to pull this annual auction together.”
“Sadly, this year, technology really hit our auction in a hard way by crashing after segment one,” said Leech.
“As auction chair of the club this year, I was impressed with our club members and especially our veteran Rotarians,” said Devon Vallies. “It took us less than 20 minutes to pull things back together the old-fashioned way. By working together quickly as a team, we were able to move forward with our auction and raise more than $32,000. On behalf of our entire DuBois Rotary Club, we would like to sincerely thank all those who stuck with us on March 4. We know how much fun this event is when things run smoothly, and we couldn’t have done this Charity Auction without your continued support.”
Each year, the Rotary Club tries to improve the auction by adding unique services, items, experiences, and technology to the list.
“We have big plans for 2024 with improvements for both audiences of supporters, those who like technology and those who still want to ‘call in,’” said Leech.