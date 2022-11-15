DuBOIS — DuBois Area High School Band Director Melinda Swauger and several of her band students were guests at the last meeting of the DuBois Rotary Club, which also presented them with a check for $2,600 to assist in their travel expenses to march at Disney World next year.
While speaking to the club members, Swauger introduced the four student leaders who also attended the meeting, including seniors Tyler Stevens, a trumpet player, Michael Angelo, an oboe player, Michaela Albers, a bass guitar player, and Rayne Caltagarone, a flute player who is also their drum major.
“I especially love to be a part of these groups and visit because these students are all leaders in our group, and these are the students that I expect to be very involved in this community and any community they live in going forward,” said Swauger. “They’re very involved in various activities in these schools.”
Stevens, for example, is part of the high school cross country team, and they are all members of the chorus.
“They’re members of the theater, they’re on stage a lot, and they’re involved in other aspects of our school and are leaders academically,” said Swauger.
She noted that Tyler Stevens recently won a scholarship at the Tournament of Bands, Atlantic Coast Championships.
“How many people applied for it (scholarship)?” said Swauger, noting that 376 seniors applied from nine different states. A total of three scholarships were awarded at the competition.
“When they announced the $2,000 scholarship, I wasn’t surprised at all to find out that it was Tyler Stevens,” said Swauger.
Swauger said that the DAHS band started its season in July at band camp, and they performed at various events in the community, including the Memorial Day service at Morningside Cemetery and they marched in the DuBois Firemen’s Parade during Community Days.
“We obviously participate in our home football games with halftime and supporting the team,” she said. “And we also compete. Our competition season is a special one this year because as we started the season and things started to come together, the group of seniors, which is much larger than this actually, really gelled together and pushed the other members to learn their music, learn their routine and perform. And their performances have earned them several first places this season, including most recently the Region 11 Championship that was held at Conemaugh Township High School and the Pennsylvania Championship, which was held at Altoona’s Mansion Park. And I can’t tell you how excited we were about that one. That was the one that we really ... you just dream about winning something like that. And when they announced, they couldn’t even contain themselves. When they realized that they had won, you could just see them shaking with excitement and so proud to bring that home to DuBois.”
Last week, Swauger said that band members found out that they were officially accepted to march in April 2023 at the Disney World Resort in Florida.
“These students will be participating in various ensembles, jazz band, auditioning for district jazz band, with the chance to advance to regionals, states, district band, district chorus,” said Swauger. “Both of those groups you can advance to regionals. They audition and are scored and there are about 25 schools in our district ... in our region there are about 70 schools. We have students each year going to regionals and states.”
One of the band members, who was not at the meeting, is junior Charlie Nixon, who recently returned from the National Choir Festival in Washington D.C. He is the band’s baritone sax player and soloist in their show.
The songs the band performs at football games and during the competitions include the Best of Journey — “Don’t Stop Believing,” “Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin,’” transition to “Open Arms” and “Any Way You Want It.”
“We’ve been having a great time with rock shows the past few years and adding some rock elements in the front ensemble, which is how Michaela ended up with us this year,” said Swauger. “She (Albers) learned how to play ... some of these kids learned how to play in a year or two, and they really excel. All of these students, like I said, they are soloist leaders or really featured in our group, and that’s why I chose to bring them to meet you today. I thank you (rotary) so much. We are so grateful. Literally the donation you are making is going to enable two students to go to Disney with us this April and we couldn’t be more grateful and happy and blessed to be honored with this today.”
The rotary club members said they are happy to be able to support these talented musicians.