DuBOIS — “The bells are still ringing and we are still in need of volunteers and donations,” said DuBois Salvation Army Capt. Andrew Spooner, who is the commanding officer along with his wife, Brianne Spooner.
Spooner said since the beginning of the Red Kettle Campaign on Nov. 19, they have raised $25,972.45 and are still in need of $14,027.55 in order to reach their Red Kettle Campaign goal of $40,000.
“There are only seven more days left in our Red Kettle Campaign, the last day The Salvation Army will be ringing bells is Dec. 24,” said Spooner.
Donations can be dropped off in one of their red kettles at Walmart or Hobby Lobby, or donations can be mailed or dropped off to The Salvation Army at 119 S. Jared St., DuBois.
“All of the donations raised stay in the DuBois area and help allow The Salvation Army to provide food, clothing, and financial assistance to our neighbors in need,” said Spooner.
“Reaching our Red Kettle goal will allow us to help more individuals this coming year,” said Spooner.
Every donation made to the Red Kettle Campaign in DuBois between Nov. 25 and Dec. 24 will be matched by Paris Uniform Services, up to $25,000. The Red Kettle Campaign will help the nonprofit continue to love and serve families and individuals in and around DuBois, beyond the most difficult situations.
The DuBois Salvation Army covers DuBois, Falls Creek, Luthersburg, Penfield, Rockton and Troutville.
Any groups or individuals interested in volunteering to be a bell ringer for the campaign is asked to contact Capt. Andrew Spooner at 814-371-5320.