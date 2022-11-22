DuBOIS — The DuBois Salvation Army will host on Thanksgiving Day the fourth annual 5K Turkey Trot, which helps kick off the annual Red Kettle Campaign, said Capt. Andrew Spooner.
The money raised will aid residents in need of essential items, such as food, clothing, utility assistance and more. For over a century, The Salvation Army in DuBois has been providing assistance for neighbors in need.
Those participating are asked to consider donating a non-perishable food item the day of the race.
The race will start at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Best Western DuBois Hotel, 82 N. Park Place, DuBois. A walk will start at 9:10 a.m.
The cost is $25.
The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign supports families and individuals in need in the local community in the following ways:
- Utility, rental, and food assistance
- Clothing and other basic needs
- Free youth and senior programming