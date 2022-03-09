DuBOIS — The DuBois/Sandy Township Joint Board, made up of elected officials from city council and the board of supervisors, heard an update from Dick Whitaker, chairman of the DuBois/Sandy Township Consolidation Committee, at their Monday night meeting.
“President John Kennedy once said this, ‘Every accomplishment starts with the decision to try,’ and I want to commend the citizens of DuBois and Sandy Township for taking this endeavor to consolidate. It’s something that doesn’t happen very often, and it’s exciting to see how everybody has cooperated,” said Whitaker.
Whitaker noted that he has talked with LaToya Winfield Bellamy from the consulting firm of Eckert Seamans, and Whitaker said she’s very pleased with the cooperation that is underway from both the committee and subcommittee members. Additionally, he said there’s been good interaction and support from city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio and township Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
While talking to Bellamy, Whitaker said the committee has a May 15 finance deadline approaching. The consulting firm has received all of the financial information they need from both the city and the township, and they are currently working on that report.
“I’m here to announce that we’re ahead of schedule, and they’re very pleased with that,” said Whitaker.
Whitaker also talked about the process of consolidation and includes three separate groups, including a 10-person DuBois/Sandy Joint Board (elected officials of city council and board of supervisors); a nine-person DuBois/Sandy Consolidation Committee (appointed by the joint board); and six subcommittees (created by the consolidation committee) including police, fire, administration, public works, finance and zoning.
“As I understand it from talking to the consulting firm and being involved in this process, the nine-person committee does the research, and then they get all their facts together, and they just do a lot of the grunt work to get the information you guys need to make the decisions you’ve got to make,” said Whitaker. “Once we get that information, we will send everything to the 10-person committee. There’ll be no lack of transparency. You have any questions, you feel free to call me. I’ll be glad to answer. If I can’t, I’ll send you in the direction of one of our subcommittees and they should be able to answer it. But I want that to be understood. There will be total transparency.”
Whitaker said there is still some time left before the joint board will have to vote on anything.
“But I want you to understand that no decisions will be made except by the 10-person committee — no decisions,” said Whitaker. “We understand that the nine-person committee, we have no power to make decisions. We just make recommendations. We send them to you and then you decide. And ultimately, in three years, you will have our grand plan. And then you all have to decide what we can afford, what we can’t afford, and how it fits into the budget.
“Somebody once said that, ‘Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything,’” said Whitaker. “So I hope people here will change their minds and be open. There’s going to be give and take. I imagine we’re all going to have to sacrifice a little bit here, things that we don’t want sacrificed. I grew up in this area. I like this area, but I think we can be better. And that’s my goal and desire.”
Whitaker talked at length about how rumors can happen during the consolidation process.
“A rumor will get halfway around the world before the truth gets across the street,” said Whitaker. “And I really think that’s beholden on all you sitting at this table, us (nine-person committee) and the media, that we stop rumors, that we just tell people, ‘That’s not true because the 10-person committee has not voted on that.’ If we stop enough rumors, we have a much better chance of making this work smoothly and that’s what we all want to do.”
The DuBois/Sandy Township Joint Board will make the decisions over the next three years, said Whitaker.
“I think there’s a reason why the process takes three years,” Whitaker said. “It’s going to take three years for people to get used to the idea of being consolidated, and getting some of the temperature out of the room, and letting people kind of into that concept. I think if we made it happen in three months, it would be tragic. It would be difficult at best, and there’d be a lot of anger. I think that people that put this together were smart to give us three years to work through all those things.”
Whitaker thanked the nine-person committee and subcommittees for all of their hard work so far.
“They’ve met many, many times. Some of them are meeting every week just to kind of iron out some things,” he said. “We’re kind of ahead. We were behind, but now we’re kind of ahead of the ball. We do have some deadlines. We’re going to meet those deadlines, and we’re excited about what’s going to happen here.”
Also, the joint board approved the payment of any expenses that the consolidation committee may have during the process.
The Sandy Township Supervisors and the DuBois City Council will conduct their next joint consolidation meeting on March 21 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the DuBois City Building at 16 W. Scribner Ave., DuBois. The meeting will be open to the public.