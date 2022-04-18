DuBOIS — The DuBois/Sandy Township Consolidation Committee, at its meeting Wednesday, discussed the Pennsylvania Right to Know Law and Sunshine Act.
Solicitor Christopher Gabriel, of Cafardi Ferguson Wyrick Weis and Gabriel, said the committee has received some preliminary questions on these subjects and wanted to address them.
“Number one is to sort of remind everybody that both committees, both this transition committee and the joint committee are behaving in accordance with both of those laws,” said Gabriel. “I say that that way because there’s some question as to whether this committee, since it primarily produces recommendations, needs to do that. But we are having meetings in accordance with the requirements for open meetings, appropriately advertised, and all of those requirements are being met. And as to the Right to Know law, both committees are also acting as if those requirements apply, so I wanted to make that clear.”
The Pennsylvania Right to Know Act is a series of laws designed to guarantee that the public has access to public records of governmental bodies in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Sunshine Act legislates the methods by which public meetings are conducted.
For those from the public who would like to find contact information for members of the committee and the joint board and meeting minutes and agendas, they can visit the City of DuBois website at https://duboispa.gov/ or the township’s website at https://sandytownship.net/.
The committee also appointed Gabriel as the Right to Know officer. He can be reached at cgabriel@cfwwg.com.