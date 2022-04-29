DuBOIS — The nine-member DuBois/Sandy Township Consolidation Committee, at their meeting Wednesday, approved assigning the newly formed parks and recreation subcommittee with a number of tasks.
The first meeting of the committee is set for Friday, April 29 (today) at noon at the DuBois City building.
The six tasks assigned are as follows:
- Review of recreational activities and recommendations from the committee on future structure.
- Review and recommendation on permitted and prohibited activities, use, hours.
- Review and compare ordinances governing parks and recreation, fee schedules, and policies for reservations and provide recommendations.
- Review and comment on planned maintenance/improvements.
- Review and comment on upcoming projects.
- Recommendations of future unplanned projects.
It was also noted that additional tasks may be added in the future.
Members of the parks and recreation subcommittee include: Chairman Jim Pullman, Darren Bryan, Ryan Glass, Scott Frano, Jeff Baronick, Sam Mollica, Matt Checchio and Mike Gray.
For those from the public who would like to find contact information for members of the consolidation committee and the joint board and meeting minutes and agendas, they can visit the City of DuBois website at https://duboispa.gov/ or the township’s website at https://sandytownship.net/.