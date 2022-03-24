DuBOIS — More details about a preliminary transition plan for elected officials were discussed by the DuBois/Sandy Township Consolidation Committee Wednesday.
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, who is also the chairman of the administrative subcommittee, said they were seeking the nine-member consolidation committee’s approval to move their next recommendation on to the DuBois/Sandy Township Joint Board for determination in both.
“Basically what the administrative subcommittee’s recommending is that we handle council elections of a four-year term and two-year terms by having the three council candidates that receive the highest votes fill the four-year terms, and then the next highest three council candidate vote-getters fill the two-year terms,” said Arbaugh.
Arbaugh noted that the Third Class City code allows for some flexibility, but “we (subcommittee) think this would be the fairest way to go about the election process.”
“We already sent that up to the 10-person (joint board) for them to kind of look at, and they’re pretty comfortable with it,” said Consolidation Committee Chairman Dick Whitaker.
The consolidation committee unanimously approved forwarding the recommendation on the election process on to the joint board for their consideration and possible approval.
On Monday, the joint board approved a preliminary transition plan for elected officials.
That transition plan entails electing all elected officials in November of 2025, three for a four-year term, three for a two-year term, mayor for a four-year term, a treasurer for a four-year term and a controller for a two-year term.
The elected officials will be sworn in January 2026.
Parks and Recreation Subcommittee
Whitaker noted that earlier in the consolidation process, Arbaugh and city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio discussed the possibility of adding a Parks and Recreation Subcommittee.
“I took it to the 10-person (joint board) to see if they were OK with it. They were more than OK with it,” said Whitaker, noting that he then asked Suplizio and Arbaugh to put together the subcommittee.
Arbaugh said he and Suplizio came up with a list of names to be put on this subcommittee.
“We still need to develop some tasks for them. PEL (Pennsylvania Economy League) has assisted us on giving us some preliminary tasks that would probably be good for this group to tackle,” said Arbaugh. “But essentially today we’re looking for approval of eight members of the Park and Recreation subcommittee.”
“Just so people know that we just didn’t draw these names ... all of these people have showed interest to us. They all have little ties into the park somehow,” said Suplizio.
Members approved to serve on the Parks and Recreation Subcommittee include: Chairman Jim Pullman, Darren Bryan, Ryan Glass, Scott Frano, Jeff Baronick, Sam Mollica, Matt Checchio and Mike Gray.