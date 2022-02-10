DuBOIS — A tentative schedule for the DuBois/Sandy Township Consolidation Committee was unanimously approved at Wednesday’s meeting of the nine-member group.
Prior to approval, Kevin Salandra, a member of the Finance Subcommittee, said, “It seems unlikely that we’re going to be able to get everything done at the same time as the other committees, due to the fact that the finance committee is going to need a lot of the information from the other committees to do our job. So if that needs to be adjusted on the calendar, could we do that on the fly?”
“I think a lot of these dates are kind of coming from above us that we have certain points to make, certain things we have to hit, in order to receive our funding and grants,” said Richard Whitaker, who is the chairman of the nine-person committee.
Whitaker asked Solicitor Christopher Gabriel, of Cafardi Ferguson Wyrick Weis, if the schedule can be adjusted.
“Some of the dates, the consultants have dates for which they have to submit reports and they have to get those through the 10-person committee (joint board),” said Gabriel. “Your dates are basically backed off several weeks so that they have time to do their work because understand we have our work to do, they have their work to do, we’re going to be working together. The dates for us are not set in stone, so something can flow a little bit ... maybe they even have some flow in their dates, but not as much as we might. So it is a pretty tight calendar, we do have a lot of work to do fairly quickly. But the dates that we have, the reason, it’s a tentative calendar, there’s going to be some adjustment to it clearly, yes.”
“Now I understood that basically they’re (consultants) looking for more of an outline, rather than specifics...?” Whitaker said.
“There are certain things and we can talk about this more in detail as things develop, but there are certain things that they must put in our plan,” said Gabriel. “We’re aiming at writing a transition plan. There are things that the statute requires. I guess my way of saying it, it doesn’t require us to have every detail on everything. It’s why we have a four-year process, but it’s certainly supposed to be a good roadmap for what we’re going to do. So there’s going to be some level of detail, it’s not going to sort of adjudicate every single detail that there is. I guess that is the way I would explain that.”
Chris Nasuti, chairman of the Public Works/Water/Sewer Subcommittee, asked Salandra if he was concerned about the June 1 date, which includes subcommittee assignments due back to the nine-person committee and the consultant is to provide draft management audit to the committee.
“We may need to adjust the other way rather than pushing yours out, have a roadmap for getting our committee’s information to you by a date sooner than that,” said Nasuti.
Salandra said that was correct.
“We may have to all coordinate with you to get done by May 1 or April 1, whatever it is,” said Nasuti.
Salandra said he and Joe Mitchell, Finance Subcommittee chairman, just talked briefly “and it’s going to be tough for us, we don’t know how many people in the public works committee needs, how can we do a budget?”
“We’re going to have to do a schedule within a schedule, so that you (finance committee) can make the June 1 one,” said Nasuti.
Whitaker asked if any of the committee chairpersons have a problem with doing any adjusting to the calendar, if needed.
“No, the schedule looks pretty aggressive,” said Codes and Zoning Chairman Daniel Kohlhepp.
“Basically our preliminary budget lines, get those to the finance committee as soon as possible, probably one or two on our list,” said Police Chairman Kris Kruzelak.
“I would suggest Kevin, if they’re not coming in fast enough, let us know and we’ll try to encourage them to ...,” said Whitaker.
According to the tentative calendar, the consultant is to give the nine-person committee a draft multi-year recommendation for implementation by Aug. 1; the nine-person committee and consultant are to give a multi-year recommendation for implementation to the 10-member joint board by Aug. 15; the consultant is to give the nine-person committee a draft consolidation agreement by Sept. 1; and the nine-person committee and consultant are to give the consolidation agreement to the 10-member joint board by Sept. 30.
Also Wednesday, Administration and Facilities Chairman Shawn Arbaugh made a motion that any requests for someone to join or be removed from a subcommittee be sent to the subcommittee chairperson for discussion with their subcommittee and a recommendation.
“If that person wants to essentially grieve that the person requesting be on it could be brought to the nine-person committee for a final determination,” said Arbaugh.
That motion was unanimously approved by the nine-member committee.
The nine-person committee also presented the task assignments to the subcommittees and Kohlhepp was approved as vice chairman of the committee.