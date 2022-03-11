DuBOIS — The fire subcommittee announced its first recommendation — department structure — to the nine-person DuBois/Sandy Township Consolidation Committee at Wednesday’s meeting.
After meeting with all nine volunteer fire companies, five in the City of DuBois and four in Sandy Township, fire subcommittee Chairman John “Herm” Suplizio said their recommendation is that the new City of DuBois Volunteer Fire Department operates on a “Department Model” Fire Department and not as individual fire companies.
Although there may be several fire companies in the new city, the subcommittee is recommending that the operation will run as a department with an undetermined number of companies making up this number, Suplizio said.
Currently, Suplizio, who is also the city manager, noted that the city fire department runs as a fire department as a whole and the township fire department runs as four individual fire companies.
“We (subcommittee) talked to all nine fire companies,” said Suplizio, explaining how they came up with their recommendation. “We talked to several members from fire companies, and outside of the fire companies, just to get to feel how other companies run and how other departments run.”
Suplizio presented a letter to the consolidation committee which detailed the subcommittee’s recommendation.
“I’m not saying you have to vote (today),” said Suplizio. “I don’t know how we want to move forward with some of these things now, but it’s there. If you want to wait until next meeting to digest, that’s totally up to you, but it was a unanimous vote signed by all seven people on the fire subcommittee that we feel running as a department is the best way to operate the new city.”
Approval by the nine-person consolidation committee means that the recommendation will be forwarded to the 10-person DuBois/Sandy Joint Board, said Consolidation Committee Chairman Dick Whitaker.
“The 10-person committee will make the final decision. I want everybody to understand that,” said Whitaker. “Just because we recommend something does not necessarily mean that’s what’s going to happen. We just have the power to recommend, we don’t have the power to implement.”
“Mr. Chairman, just as a recommendation from me, when you receive these things, probably what would be a good procedure, it doesn’t necessarily have to be procedure for this one, but you are going to receive things that are more complicated,” said Solicitor Christopher Gabriel, of Cafardi Ferguson Wyrick Weis. “You might want to let the nine-person committee have it for one meeting and then approve it here at the next meeting. And you can collect up to several of these and approve them through an agenda all at once as well.”
“That’s what I’m hoping to do with ours,” said Suplizio. “This is given to you. You can digest it and have it for the next meeting ....”
With regard to the fire department, Suplizio said, “Obviously, it’s a delicate situation. We’ve got nine fire companies and obviously all those nine companies, believe it or not, realize that there does not need to be nine companies for the new city, but none of those nine want their own to go. It becomes a little bit delicate and a little bit hard to maneuver through that.
“But that being said, our main thing is that we have to remember, and I want to emphasize this to this committee, is the most bang for our buck here is to volunteer,” said Suplizio. “You volunteer this time, doesn’t get paid anything. Whether it’s a man or a woman, and there’s a lot to do in the fire department, whether you’re a couple of firefighters leaving today to go to a structure fire, or whether you’re the treasurer of the fire department, or whether you’re a trustee or things like that.”
Suplizio said it’s important to keep in mind that although people may think there are better ways to run a fire department, “we have to do whatever we can not to lose volunteers because that’s what’s happening all over the country — not only in the state, but all over the country. I do caution the nine-person committee to really take a hard look at that when we bring something to the board that we know we’re going to reduce the nine stations to something. It’s probably, I don’t know that I want to say right now, but it is getting reduced. At the same time, we might have to build a new station to put two or three companies in. That’s going to be a cost, too.”
But the main priority is to figure out a way not to lose the volunteers, said Suplizio.
“We know we’re going to lose some because it’s the nature of the beast, but we’ve got to do the best we can not to lose everyone,” Suplizio said.
Consolidation committee members, in a 7-2 vote, agreed to forward the subcommittee’s recommendation about the new city’s fire department structure to the joint board. Those voting in favor included Shawn Arbaugh, Kris Kruzelak, Joe Mitchell, Kevin Salandra, Suplizio, Eddie Walsh and Whitaker. Dan Kohlhepp and Chris Nasuti, who both stated they are in favor of the recommendation, voted against forwarding the recommendation to the joint board. They both stated that they thought the consolidation committee should have reviewed the recommendation for one meeting before forwarding to the joint board.
Suplizio noted that department structure is the first of four tasks given to the fire subcommittee. The tasks need to be completed by June 1.
In future recommendations, the subcommittee will provide specific recommendations as to the number and location of these fire houses. These future recommendations will also deal with the necessary discontinuation of service contracts with existing township fire houses as well as future deployment of personnel and equipment.