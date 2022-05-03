DuBOIS — The DuBois/Sandy Township Consolidation Committee plans to continue to review recent recommendations brought forth by the public works subcommittee before they are submitted to the joint board for possible approval.
Subcommittee Chairman Chris Nasuti, at the consolidation committee’s April 27th meeting, commented that the subcommittee presented the public works department structure, job description and areas of responsibility for their review at the April 13th meeting.
“We had a few questions. None of them changed the recommendation, so I still offer the same recommendation we gave you at the last meeting,” said Nasuti.
Administration and Facilities Subcommittee Chairman Shawn Arbaugh, who is also the township manager, noted that they had a chance to meet with the public works subcommittee.
“Unfortunately, our committee didn’t get to discuss anything that we wanted to, if we had any changes or any recommendations,” said Arbaugh. “I would ask that we would be able to review for two additional weeks (before it is sent to the joint board) and get anything back at that time.”
Existing Department Structure
In information submitted to the consolidation committee for review, the public works subcommittee noted that both public works departments have unionized work crews managed by a non-union superintendent/director. The total union workforce consists of 36 employees, 13 from Sandy Township and 23 from the City of DuBois. These employees are responsible for the maintenance, installation, and repair all the roads, water lines, sewer lines, storm water drainage, local bridges, traffic signals, parks and all the other municipal-owned facilities.
In addition to the union workforces, both municipalities also employ a non-union public works superintendent/director, an engineer and a codes/zoning officer. The primary focus of this analysis and the resulting recommendations is the union workforce.
Potential Efficiencies
The analysis began with an evaluation of the size of the public works department and the number of facilities being maintained. It was quickly recognized that the act of consolidating the two municipalities will not reduce the work required to maintain, install, and repair all of the municipal-owned facilities. As a result, the subcommittee evaluated (1) the possibility of reducing the municipality’s reliance on outside vendors for contracted services and (2) creating work shifts that would reduce the amount of required overtime.
A review of the past three years shows that the combined municipalities spent over $200,000 per year on electrical and traffic signal vendors, building maintenance and janitorial services. The staffing of an electrician and maintenance employee will greatly reduce the need to hire outside contractors for installation, operation and repair of lights, signals, buildings, parks, recreational facilities and security systems.
Additionally, the municipalities are spending more than a combined $100,000 each year on overtime and seasonal wages for snow clearing, utility repair, treatment plant operation and park maintenance. A large portion of these overtime hours are generated over the weekends. A potential no-cost solution to reducing overtime is establishing a full-time shift that includes weekend hours. To be effective, the crew on this new scheduled shift would consist of at least one employee from each department and treatment plant. This will allow the crew to effectively respond to the majority of utility repairs, snow removal, park operation, road maintenance and treatment plant testing without the need for overtime.
Proposed Department Structure
For efficiency of operation, it is recommended that the structure of the management team in the public works department closely resemble the current systems in place at Sandy and DuBois. The department leader would be the director of public works. Reporting to the director would be the engineer, the superintendent of water and sewer, and the superintendent of streets and facilities. The engineer would coordinate all the engineering projects as well as manage the codes and planning departments. The two superintendents would be responsible for their respective public works departments.
Schedule
The subcommittee is recommending that the creation of a shift containing scheduled weekend hours be implemented. Additionally, the subcommittee is recommending that the new municipality adopt the winter split-shift practice currently used by Sandy Township.
Job descriptions
The recommended job descriptions within the public works department were developed with the specific intention and goal of creating a highly trained and flexible department capable of installing, maintaining and operating the majority of the facilities throughout the new municipality, without the reliance of outside contractors and vendors. They include: Equipment operator (public works, water/sewer); parks operator; foreman (public works, water/sewer, plant); licensed plant operator (water plant, sewer plant); electrician; mechanic (chief, assistants, maintenance).
It is stated in the report that the subcommittee firmly believes that the implementation of these recommendations will improve the consolidated city’s day-to-day operations as well as establishing an organizational plan to address emergency situations (summer and winter) in an efficient and effective manner.