DuBOIS — The DuBois/Sandy Township Joint Board, made up of elected officials from city council and the board of supervisors, wants more information from their consultants, Eckert Seamans/Pennsylvania Economy League, during the consolidation process.
“Our consultants have not really given us anything back in writing,” said township Supervisor Barry Abbott at Monday’s meeting. “I am requesting, through our chairmen, that they get a hold of our consultants. And, if possible, I would like to see them produce a checklist of tasks that are complete, tasks that are uncompleted, tasks that may need to be moved forward. I’d like to see that come from them. I’d like to see that come as emails, in writing. It doesn’t matter, but I’d like to see that so we as a 10-member board know exactly where we stand.”
The second thing Abbott said he’d like to see from the consultants is an outline detailing “where we are in connection to where we have to be.” He said the nine-member consolidation committee and subcommittees have done “a wonderful job,” but the joint board is not seeing any feedback from the consultant.
Abbott also said he would like to hear from the consultants “if they are in fact following the recommended steps of the agreement that we agreed on and hired them through. And I think the agreement had five steps and the five steps were under the management review approach.”
“I’m kind of in a quandary as to the feedback from Eckert,” said Abbott. “It kind of worries me. I am asking our co-chairmen, (Kevin Salandra) and (Eddie Walsh) if we can somehow get ahold of them and start getting things back to us, and that way we’re not out here in the dark, so to speak. I can read everything that is being sent, but I don’t know if that’s meeting all the criteria that we need to move forward.”
Supervisor Bill Beers added that he would like to see the consultants in person, not on the phone, with this information at the joint board’s next meeting in two weeks.
“That way, if anybody else has questions, they’re here to answer,” said Beers.
Abbott made his requests into a formal motion and the joint board unanimously approved the motion.
The joint board also heard an update from nine-person committee Chairman Dick Whitaker.
“Everybody’s kind of finishing up their tasks. I’m not sure what we do after the next meeting, if we don’t get assigned some more tasks,” said Whitaker. “These guys have chewed through this. You will see when you read the reports. If you haven’t read them, they have done an outstanding job. And it’s a pleasure to be able to talk to people about consolidation, because they’re expecting me to tell them a lot of horror stories and I’ve got nothing but good to say about what’s going on, the great job everybody’s doing.”
Whitaker said he believes that by the next joint board meeting, all of the reports will be received from the subcommittees and basically all of the tasks will be completed about a month in advance.
Throughout the consolidation process, the subcommittees are tasked with putting together recommendations that are presented to the nine-member committee. The nine-member committee then decides what recommendations to send to the 10-person joint board, which ultimately determines which items are approved or rejected.
In other action, the joint board:
- Accepted the fire subcommittee’s report, and they plan to review it over the next two weeks. “In two weeks, we can vote on the fire department subcommittee report to move it on further up the ladder to the finance (subcommittee),” said Walsh. The fire subcommittee’s recent report and recommendations include: Locations and number of fire stations from nine to five; Equipment and deployment, reducing 21 pieces of equipment to 15; and budget and capital.
- Accepted the zoning subcommittee’s report — a draft of ordinance layout, which will also be reviewed by the joint board.
- Appointed Solicitor Chris Gabriel, of Cafardi Ferguson Wyrick Weis and Gabriel, as the Right to Know officer. He can be reached at cgabriel@cfwwg.com.
- Decided to postpone discussion and/or action on an agenda item regarding a Request For Proposal for ambulance services until their next meeting.
- Approved paying of invoices from Eckert Seamans and Pennsylvania Economy League Company for their services through March 31, 2022. The invoice amount is $34,840.87, with both the city and the township paying 5 percent of that invoice (a total of $1,742.05 for each municipality).