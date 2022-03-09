DuBOIS — The DuBois/Sandy Township Joint Board, at Monday’s meeting, gave approval of a Section 108 Loan that the township plans to submit for the Platt Road sewer extension project.
“We’ve embarked on the process for a little over a year now, an $875,000 loan guaranteed to be repaid with CDBG funds,” said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh. “The federal government, the HUD (Housing and Urban Development) asked us to get a support letter to them that the city supports our application because ultimately they will be on the hook for it if it is not repaid before we fully consolidate.”
The township plans to utilize the majority of its Community Development Block Grant funds for the project.
“We do expect to pay it off sooner ... less than 10 years,” said Arbaugh. “Additionally, we are also pursuing ARC (Appalachian Regional Commission) funding. If that comes through, we may be able reduce the amount of that loan. So we are looking at different avenues to pay for this. Ultimately, this is a sewer extension project for Platt Road, to connect two mobile home parks and a future industrial park.”
“Any more sewage we can bring in to the new sewage treatment plant to help defray the cost is definitely a good thing,” said city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
Air Packs for the City of DuBois
For informational purposes, Suplizio said Air Packs for the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department become out-of-date at the beginning of 2023.
“We don’t have a choice as everyone knows, we probably would like to get this ordered, probably sometime in June or July give or take, but we have to give ourselves enough time to make sure they come in,” said Suplizio.
Suplizio said the City of DuBois and Sandy Township have applied for a grant to purchase the Air Packs and, if they receive the grant, it will help defray about 90 percent of the cost.
“That’s a huge grant,” said Suplizio. “We put in for it last year, we did not get the grant under the federal grant program for the fire department. Then we’re in again. But the bottom line is, if we don’t do something by July, ours are going to be obsolete.”
Sandy Township Supervisor Bill Beers said he’d like to see the township move forward with the city on these because the township volunteer fire department will be out-of-date in about a year and a half.
Request for Proposal for Emergency Ambulance Services
Kevin Salandra, chairman of the joint board, said it has been brought to the board’s attention that there are some inefficiencies and some coverage issues with regard to emergency ambulance services in the area.
“What we wanted to do was have Shawn and Herm come up with an RFP that can address some of these and hopefully get better service and better protection for the community from the companies that are doing it,” said Salandra.
“I think we talked about it once during our fire subcommittee meeting,” said Suplizio. “We thought it was a good idea ... I think it’s just for better, efficient ambulance services.”
Arbaugh said the township recently put out an RFP for towing and it’s been working very well.
The board approved following through with an RFP for ambulance services.
Board comments
City Councilwoman Diane Bernardo, along with the rest of the board members, expressed appreciation to everyone who has agreed to serve on the nine-member DuBois/Sandy Township Consolidation Committee and the six subcommittees.
To Dick Whitaker, the appointed DuBois/Sandy Consolidation chairman, Bernardo said, “I didn’t know you ... actually, when you were appointed chairperson, I said, ‘Who is this person?’ And then I formally met you at our last council meeting and since then we’ve had a lengthy conversation or two. And I want to say this from the sincerity of my heart, you’re the right person in the right place at the right time, and I thank you so very much for traveling this road with us.”
The Sandy Township Supervisors and the DuBois City Council will conduct their next joint consolidation meeting on March 21 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the DuBois City Building at 16 W. Scribner Ave., DuBois, PA. The meeting will be open to the public.