DuBOIS — The police subcommittee report presentation was tabled during this week’s DuBois/Sandy Township Joint Board meeting held for the purpose of consolidating the two municipalities.
The joint board is made up elected officials from the city council and board of supervisors, as well as the managers from both municipalities.
City Council Member Shannon Gabriel asked police subcommittee Chairman Kris Kruzelak, who is the township police chief, if he would be prepared to give his report at their next meeting on June 6.
“If any of us have any questions, we’ll make sure that we focus on that one for the next time,” said Gabriel, noting that the police subcommittee is a complex group having to deal with pensions and the number of employees.
Kruzelak said he will plan his presentation for the next meeting.
The joint board agreed to wait until the next meeting to discuss the police subcommittee report.
During the joint board comment portion of the meeting, city Council Member Diane Bernardo asked if the township has any COVID-19 money left.
“(The) reason I’m asking is because it was just on the news that any municipality that has COVID money can be used for the police force. Do you know if you have any money left?” said Bernardo. “And the second suggestion would be, our (Clearfield) county commissioners are sitting on some, you may want to ask them for more. Seriously. Because going back to the Drug Task Force, right? Doesn’t hurt to ask when there’s money out there.”
“I’ll just say that we did approve an expenditure plan for COVID monies, and it is all tied up in projects ongoing, unfortunately,” said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh. “We did submit numerous requests to the county for grant funding.”
Township Supervisor Mark Sullivan brought up the Drug Task Force discussion held at the May 2 joint board meeting.
“I think some of us walked away with the opinion that Sandy Township might not be interested in pursuing that,” said Sullivan. “By the end of this consolidation process, Sandy Township, in my opinion, we’re going to be up against our total millage that we’re allowed to collect. We’ve got 1 mill to go in Sandy Township that generates roughly $110,000. So for us to commit to hiring more officers, that means we’re going to have to make cuts in other budget areas. I want to say this year, I think our fuel expenses were budgeted somewhere around $60,000. That’s when diesel was at $3-something a gallon. Now it’s at $6-something a gallon.
“That 1 mill that we have left to be able to charge, that’s going to be taken just to run our day-to-day operations,” said Sullivan. “So it’s not that Sandy Township was not interested in participating. We just cannot collect any more money from our taxpayers. Come budget time, that’s when this needs to be brought up again. Fall of last year, this was not discussed during our budget. So this year, I guess we’ll see where we are. There can be cuts made in other areas, but given where inflation is now, I’m not sure how we’re going to come up with a quarter-million dollars to pay for additional officers.”
“I’m looking around our table here, we represent the new City of DuBois,” said township Supervisor Barry Abbott. “When we come to these meetings, we represent the new city. When we walk out the door and go to our township or stay here for the city meeting, now we wear a different hat. So we are challenged to create a new city. And that will always be my focus when I’m sitting here on the 10-member (joint board). And when I go to the Sandy Township meeting, my focus will be on what’s best for Sandy Township.”
Township Supervisor Sam Mollica said it’s going to be a long consolidation process.
“I don’t really get that excited about anything that’s going on right now because I know things can change quite a bit, and 2026 is a long time from now and we have plenty of time to work through any problems,” said Mollica. “I hope everyone realizes that we can address things in the future.”
“Everybody (needs to realize) ... we got two municipalities going under one,” said township Supervisor Bill Beers. “It doesn’t mean we have an open checkbook. We got to be fiscally responsible to our taxpayers, and we have a higher elderly population that’s on a fixed income. We have to look out for that, especially nowadays how the inflation is. We don’t know where it’s going to end in the next couple years.
“We just got to make sure that we do it efficiently, but make sure that we have the best new municipality going forward,” said Beers. “And the other thing is, like I reiterated before, communication, needs to be communication between everybody. And we brought this up, Shannon brought this up before. There’s a lot of this back channel meetings going on. If you don’t hear it from these 10 members, it’s not happening. It has to come through this board. When this board votes it is finalized, and that’s it. We move forward.”
During the city council meeting which followed the joint board meeting, Bernardo said, “The City of DuBois council and police department are leading the way with the Drug Task Force. We had to make sacrifices. And I said before ... we’ve made sacrifices. We have good management. We have people who apparently know how to put a budget together that we can afford to hire two police officers and have a drug dog on top of it. Now let’s be real about things. And Shannon, you made a statement that said, ‘Hey, we can’t be waiting three years from now.’ Actually we’re three years behind.”
DuBois City Police Chief Blaine Clark announced three of four police officer candidates for the new task force have passed their Act 120 certification; only the interviews remain. He explained that this is all part of the civil service test, a three-part series, which is written, practical and oral interview.
Bernardo also asked when the two municipalities consolidate if the township police force will have to take the civil service test.
“We’ve not gotten the answer yet from the consultants,” said Mayor Eddie Walsh.
“Third class city code requires that the officers be under the civil service code,” said city Solicitor Toni Cherry. “There’s no question in my mind, if you are an officer of the City of DuBois, you are hired and you comply with the civil service code.”
“And one of the things you have to think about is our (city) police officers do not have social security withheld from their pay,” said Cherry. “Their retirement is in lieu of social security. If you are non-service, you contribute to the social security system. So I really find it difficult to comprehend how you’re going to meld that. You can’t. Two totally different systems, and I’ve said that from day one.”