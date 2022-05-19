DuBOIS — The DuBois/Sandy Township Joint Board, made up of elected officials from city council and the board of supervisors, decided to include the city and township managers in the weekly calls with the consolidation consultants.
Prior to that motion being made by city Council Member Shannon Gabriel, Adam M. Shienvold of the consulting firm Eckert Seamans, said, “We are available. We’ve been working diligently in communicating through the nine-person committee and especially the solicitor. The Pennsylvania Economy League also serves as consultants for the consolidation process.
“That’s worked for us because it’s easier when there’s a team of 10 working with a team of 10 to have a narrower channel of communication,” said Shienvold. “There have been a lot of issues in a lot of different subject areas with different subject matter experts working at different times.
“What we can’t have is serving multiple masters, so that’s why we asked at the beginning for streamlined communications,” said Shienvold. “But if there’s a concern from this body, because you are the body we ultimately answer to about the way communications are being handled or done, all you have to do is let us know. We work for you. We’ll do it however you choose. We have been learning at the same pace as the rest of you because none of us have been through a consolidation before. We knew that there was a lot. We know that there’s a lot of project management that goes into it. We are all experiencing project management and we’re bringing those skills to this process, but everybody has a different way of looking at it. But at the end of the day, you own this project. So whatever you tell us is the way that we’ll do it. Just let us know.”
The motion by Gabriel to include city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio and township Manager Shawn Arbaugh with the weekly consultant communications was seconded by township Supervisor Bill Beers.