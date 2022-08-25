DuBOIS — The DuBois/Sandy Township Consolidation Committee, at its meeting on Wednesday, discussed the roles of the transition committee, whose members were appointed by the joint board earlier this month.
The nine-member consolidation committee Chairman Richard Whitaker noted that all of the items that they sent to the 10-person joint board, made up of elected officials from city council and the board of supervisors and their managers, for their review were forwarded to the consultants. He said the consultants are working on those 12 items, which are to be included in the transition plan.
Regarding the reports from the subcommittees, which the consultants are reviewing, Whitaker said, “(I) just want to say everybody did a great job and pretty impressive work. We’re (committee) kind of treading water here until they get that timeline down and then we have some new ideas of what we’re doing.”
Whitaker said that the transition committee includes the following members: Toni Cherry, Whitaker, Barry Abbott, Sam Mollica and Joe Mitchell, with Dana Smith to serve as an alternate.
“We will be organizing in the next few weeks and also working with the consultants, getting our walking orders or marching orders from them, but one of the things I envision ... what we’ve been doing up to this point in time is kind of building a skeleton for the new city,” said Whitaker.
“And my motivation is they’ve said very plainly that if we don’t do it, they (the state) will, and they can probably do it in about 15 minutes, but we may not like what they do,” said Whitaker. “We want to make sure the transition goes as smoothly as possible. That will be our goal.”
“I envision us meeting with each one of the subcommittees from time to time and try to put flesh on those bones and see how it’s going to work,” said Whitaker. “And as we get closer to that 2026 date, doing more and more things together, getting all of our workers to work together and feel comfortable with one another.”
Whitaker said he’s looking forward to the new transition committee and is excited about what the future holds here.
“We will welcome any input that anybody has, not only on the nine-person, the 10-person, but in the community,” said Whitaker. “I want to state out front, the transition committee has no power, no authority, other than the authority to recommend to the 10-person committee. The 10-person committee will still be making all of the decisions because they are duly elected officials.”
Whitaker also said that he didn’t know if the nine-member consolidation committee needs to meet twice a month at this point. The members agreed to now meet just one time a month, the fourth Wednesday.