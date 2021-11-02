DuBOIS — Thirty-three votes. That’s the number of votes it took Tuesday to change the future of the City of DuBois and Sandy Township.
Efforts to join the city and the township passed with both municipalities voting in favor of consolidation Tuesday, with voters in Sandy Township saying yes to consolidation by a vote of 1,574-1,541, according to Clearfield County Director of Elections Dawn Graham.
DuBois voters favored consolidation by a vote of 1,228-536, Graham said.
The consolidation referendum question placed on Tuesday’s general election ballot had to pass in both municipalities in order for consolidation to occur. It read:
“Shall the Township of Sandy and the City of DuBois consolidate to form a new Third Class City to be called the City of DuBois and governed by the Council-Manager form of government as provided in the Home Rule Charter and Optional Plans Law and including a seven-member Council, elected at large (one of whom shall be Mayor), an elected Treasurer, an elected Controller, and an appointed Manager?”
This year, Graham said there were 4,802 registered voters in the city; 7,394 in Sandy Township (including Treasure Lake). The number of registered voters in Treasure Lake is 3,338. The number of mail-in ballots sent out in DuBois were 324, with 176 returned; 601 sent out in the township, with 288 returned (including Treasure Lake); and 280 sent out in Treasure Lake, with 138 returned.
All five wards in DuBois approved consolidation, including: First Ward, 154 yes, 70 no; Second Ward, 297-135; Third Ward, 442-152; Fourth Ward, 106-82; and Fifth Ward, 229-97, according to Graham.
Graham said only two of five precincts in Sandy Township voted against consolidation and that was Oklahoma, with 236 voting against and 203 in favor, and Sabula, with 202 against and 69 in favor. Other precinct results include: Treasure Lake, 721-589; Falls Creek 1 (Adrian), 204-151; and West Sandy, 377-363.
Graham said the votes do include all of the mail-in and absentee ballots.
The referendum question previously failed in 1989, 1995 and 2002.
In 2002, voters in Sandy Township said no to consolidation by a vote of 2,408-1,662. DuBois voters favored consolidation by a vote of 2,325-310.