DuBOIS — The City of DuBois-Sandy Township Joint Board, made up of elected officials from city council and the board of supervisors, unanimously approved the consolidation agreement Monday.
City Council Member Jim Aughenbaugh made the motion to approve the consolidation agreement and Council Member Shannon Gabriel seconded the motion.
Prior to approval, township Supervisor and joint board Co-Chairman Kevin Salandra asked Solicitor Chris Gabriel should the motion be to approve the agreement or just make a recommendation for approval.
“Does it need to be approved by the individual municipality?” said Salandra.
“What I would do, is I would do one thing at a time,” said Chris Gabriel. “I would approve it here and then you guys can approve it at your (regular supervisors’) meeting.”
Chris Gabriel also said that the motion was appropriate as stated by Aughenbaugh.
“Your question again was, Kevin?” said Supervisor Barry Abbott.
“Should (it) be a recommendation to approve since we really can’t bind anything here,” said Salandra.
“What do you mean, can’t bind anything here?” said Mayor Ed Walsh.
“It’s an agreement between two municipalities, the way we (township) read the agreement,” said Salandra. “So, we can’t ... it’s the two municipalities that have to vote individually to bind.”
“So fair enough,” said Chris Gabriel. “The two municipalities are sitting here in their joint committees, with their entire elected bodies, having worked out this agreement. So, it’s appropriate with this body to approve it. You can go to it on your meeting, that’s totally up to you, that doesn’t have anything to do with this committee. But, the motion is appropriate as it is.”
“Would you (Aughenbaugh) like to rethink the motion?” said Shannon Gabriel.
“I’d like to make a motion that we approve the consolidation agreement,” said Aughenbaugh. Shannon Gabriel again seconded the motion.
In addition to Shannon Gabriel, Aughenbaugh and Walsh, Council Members Diane Bernardo and Shane Dietz approved the agreement. Along with Salandra and Abbott, Supervisors Bill Beers, Sam Mollica and Mark Sullivan approved the agreement.
“It’s been a long road, but I’m glad we’re at the end of the process,” said Abbott.
“I just have to real quickly agree with what Barry said, it’s been a long year,” said Walsh. “We’ve had some hills and valleys before we got here tonight and it’s nice to see that we’ve officially done this. Congratulations everybody. Job well done.”
Sullivan asked if the joint board needs to meet two times a month now that the consolidation agreement has been approved.
The consensus was that the joint board doesn’t have to meet as often since the consolidation agreement gets handed over to the appointed transitional committee, which will work with the committee solicitor and the consultants to implement the consolidation plan between now and when consolidation takes place in 2026. Members of the transition committee include: Toni Cherry, Dick Whitaker, Abbott, Mollica and Joe Mitchell, with Dana Smith to serve as an alternate.
The joint board agreed to meet next the second week of January 2023.
Sandy Twp. meeting
At their regular meeting held after the joint board meeting, the supervisors unanimously approved the same consolidation agreement that was approved at the joint board meeting.
“Our (township) solicitor did recommend that we sign it and approve it at our municipal meeting as it’s an agreement between two parties and felt strongly that it should be signed here also,” said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh. “There were no changes to it that we saw here earlier today and we’d recommend approval of that agreement.”
Sullivan made the motion to execute the consolidation agreement with the City of DuBois and Beers seconded.
“I just wanted to say thanks to everybody that we got the consolidation agreement done,” said Beers. “I mean, it came down to the 11th hour, but it was finally approved.”
Abbott thanked the city for approving the consolidation agreement and said, “It’s a new and exciting time, so thank you.”
“I’m glad that we were able to come to an agreement on the majority of our consolidation items, and got that passed this evening ... going forward into January 26 and it’s a newly consolidated city of DuBois,” said Sullivan.
“I’m happy to get that consolidation agreement signed, also, (and looking forward to) getting everything smoothed out when 2026 hits, we’re up and running,” said Mollica.
DuBois City Council meeting
The DuBois City Council, at its regular meeting which followed the joint board meeting, did not take any further action regarding the consolidation agreement.
However, Shannon Gabriel said it was an “exciting night” to be a part of approving the consolidation agreement.
“It’s been a long year,” said Gabriel. “Dana (Smith), thank you for being here. Even though you are an alternate, you’re going to serve an important role on that transition committee, along with our solicitor (Toni Cherry), to make sure that really you guys are working to implement now all of the next steps along the way to carry out what we drafted in that consolidation agreement. So tonight was a good night for the City of DuBois.”
“It is exciting to get this going, and thank everyone that helped to get it there,” said Aughenbaugh. “It was a lot of work, so thanks to everybody that was involved.”
“I think obviously it is a monumental moment in time for the whole city and the township,” said city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio. “But that being said, I think I’d be remiss to say ... there was a lot of work that went into that, what has happened over the last couple of months. And I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank Chris (Gabriel) for kind of being the mediator. There was a lot of back and forth, I can tell you that. It was not something that we just slipped the piece of paper and brought it up tonight and let it be done and be voted on. It was a lot going back and forth and a lot of compromising, a lot of people just trying to stick up for what’s best for the new city. So I can’t thank Chris enough, but I’d be remiss if I didn’t say that it just wasn’t as easy as it sounded tonight. There was a lot of headaches in there and a lot of sleepless nights.”
“I don’t have anything other to say than it’s been a long year and the culmination was tonight,” said Walsh. “And I didn’t know if we were going to get here, but we did. So good job, everybody.”
In the Nov. 2, 2021, election, voters in Sandy Township said yes to consolidation by a vote of 1,574-1,541, while DuBois voters supported consolidation by a vote of 1,228-536. The question placed on the ballot had to pass in both municipalities in order to consolidate the two municipalities into a new third class city.
The two governing bodies had to enter into a consolidation agreement within one year after the election was certified, according to PA Boundary Change Law Section 737. The agreement includes:
- Financial arrangements
- Develop transition plan and schedule for elected officers.
- Provide for common administration and uniform enforcement of ordinances.
- Provide for uniform tax system.
The consolidation agreement is effective as of Monday until the consolidation date. The effective date of the municipal consolidation is upon the swearing-in of the elected officials of the city on Jan. 5, 2026. The period between these two dates is referred to as the “transition period.” On the consolidation date, the city will begin to function and the governments of the township and the existing city shall be abolished.
More details on the consolidation agreement is available on both of the municipalities’ websites.