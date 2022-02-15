DuBOIS — The administrative and facilities subcommittee will be investigating the possibility of using the former Osburn Buick building on Liberty Boulevard for when DuBois and Sandy Township become a new Third Class City called DuBois.
DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, at last week’s nine-member DuBois/Sandy Township Consolidation Committee meeting, said he has been contacted several times by the owner of the Osburn building.
“Obviously just like everything else, you have different rumors out there,” said Suplizio. “Would this work as a nice police station? Would it work as a fire station? Would it work as an administration building, a new administration building? She wanted me to bring it up at this meeting before we were having a meeting. So I told her I’d bring it up.”
Suplizio said he’d like to turn the matter over to the administrative and facilities subcommittee.
“I don’t know what else to do, I don’t know if it works, it doesn’t work,” said Suplizio. “Her and I have had several conversations about it. Obviously it’s a nice piece of ground. There’s no doubt about it. Is it a piece of ground that we want to take away from the tax dollars or does it work for something?”
“We can certainly take a look at it,” said Richard Whitaker, chairman of the nine-member committee.
“Does it fit in? The one thing we do have is that the city owns the property right behind it,” said Suplizio. “So does it go in conjunction with anything? I don’t know, but she asked me to bring it up here. I told her I would, but I think it’s probably worth looking at somewhere along the way. I hate to see it sometimes, to take a nice piece of tax land off of the tax rolls too, because it is such a nice area, nice location for something.”
“Now, would that be something that we really would be involved in here or would that be the 10-person (joint) committee?” said Whitaker.
“This, I think is more looking for does it work for like ... obviously we have to combine DuBois and Sandy Township, now does this work as a new municipal building?” said Suplizio. “I may say yes. (Township Manager) Shawn (Arbaugh) may say no, we don’t know. So it’s up really up to us. Does it work as a new police station? I don’t know. I think that’s what she’s looking for to do something with that. That’s just my opinion.”