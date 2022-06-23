DuBOIS — The DuBois/Sandy Township Consolidation Committee, at Wednesday’s meeting, further discussed the financial trend analysis report presented by the Pennsylvania Economy League (PEL), concerning the two municipalities.
The 26-page report was presented by PEL, a consolidation consultant, to the committee at their June 8 meeting and detailed the following information:
- Historical financial review of Sandy Township and DuBois
- Five-year projections for Sandy Township and DuBois
- A baseline combined budget
The 10-member joint board, made up of elected officials from city council and the board of supervisors, is expected to receive the report, along with e-mailed comments from the nine-member committee.
Finance Subcommittee Chairman Joe Mitchell said they met this week to discuss the financial report and listed four bullet points they want to email to PEL and be included in the report that is sent to the joint board. Those are:
- Include capital improvement estimate from historical data and provide an approximate budget for capital expenditures into the future.
- Reserve fund balances, including an estimate of yearly incomes and expenses such as liquid fuels, how much each municipality spends yearly and what kind of reserves they keep in accounts like that.
- There should be some sort of note on the pension plans because they are something that could greatly affect the overall financial picture going into the future.
- Include the Sandy Township water and sewer authority, income and expenses, and break out DuBois water and sewer income and expenses from the general fund.
Township Supervisor Kevin Salandra, who is a member of the finance subcommittee, said that including those four points in the PEL report was the unanimous consent of everybody who attended the finance subcommittee meeting.
“I heard the comments, Joe, and I just want to make sure that we’re clear as to what was delivered and what that’s supposed to capture versus what the next looking forward consolidated budget will capture, including the issues with general fund revenues, capital expenditures, and things like estimates for liquid fuels and things of that nature,” consultant Adam M. Shienvold of Eckert Seamans said via telephone.
“We’re not asking you to project that forward,” said Mitchell. “We want a snapshot in time of where it was in a historical analysis, such as like capital expenditures from the historical analysis. So you can project a budget going forward of what monies would be available for capital expenditure. We’re not asking you to actually have the capital expenditures in this report.”
“There’s some things in there that are just differences in accounting,” Salandra said to Shienvold. “If somebody here can correct me if I’m wrong, but I believe for liquid fuels money, the township, we report all of our revenue and expenses in our liquid fuels fund. That was not captured in your report at all. The city reports the revenues and the liquid fuels funds sends that to, if there’s an expense made in the general fund, then they reimburse the general fund. So the general fund for the city shows liquid fuels expenses, whereas the general fund for the township doesn’t. So it’s not really comparing apples to apples.”
LeeAnne Rogers, chief executive officer of PEL, via telephone, said she appreciates that the finance subcommittee is going to send written comments.
“We are looking at some of the questions that were raised around how the liquid (fuels) money is reported in both of the communities, as well as the salaries for (township Manager) Shawn (Arbaugh) and others from the same, the authority, etc. We are working to update those,” said Rogers. “In terms of capital, that is something that was outside of the initial goal of the report that was delivered a couple of weeks ago, (but) understand that concern. And we will be looking at capital as we go forward, because that obviously is important to the future of the community.”
Rogers said PEL will work through the bullet points and be prepared for the July 18 joint board meeting.
“Let me suggest though, slides are great for giving you a picture, but a narrative in full sense is so much easier to understand if you’re working through something,” said consolidation committee member Dan Kohlhepp.
“I appreciate that feedback, and we’ll take that into consideration if we can have some sort of a narrative accompany it,” said Rogers. “If there is any additional input from other committee members or other subcommittees, we would appreciate getting that as soon as possible so that we can review it, ask any follow-up questions as necessary, and make sure we’re planning for that July 18th meeting.”
The next consolidation committee meeting, scheduled for July 13, has been canceled. The joint board is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 18 at the DuBois City Building at 16 W. Scribner Ave., DuBois. The meeting will be open to the public.