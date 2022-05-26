DuBOIS — The nine-member City of DuBois/Sandy Township Consolidation Committee, at Wednesday’s meeting, heard about the police subcommittee’s final task and recommendations.
Police Subcommittee Chairman Kris Kruzelak, who is also the township police chief, said the remainder of their tasks were submitted last Friday and will be up for review by the consolidation committee and then ultimately the 10-member joint board, which makes any final decisions. He said all of the items in the final task were sent to the consolidation committee’s Solicitor Chris Gabriel and consultant Mike Miller from Eckert Seamans and they thought that they were OK for submission to the consolidation committee at this time.
Kruzelak said one item addressed in the task is the Civil Service section.
“As long as it’s in the transition plan, then I don’t think we’ll have any issues with the city officers or the township officers being more or less grandfathered into the new Civil Service Code,” said Kruzelak. “If you would read the first paragraph of the Civil Service Code, Sgt. Shawn McCleary worked quite a bit on that, and he incorporated a lot of the Civil Service Code from the city into the new one. But what we had to address was the transition plan of the township officers being more or less grandfathered in. From what I researched, as long as it’s in the Consolidation Transition Plan, and that is going to be up to the (10-member joint board), that we can be grandfathered in with the Civil Service Code.
“I know there was a little bit of a question on that, and that’s why I wanted a consultant and Chris Gabriel to look at that and they thought it was all good,” said Kruzelak. “I did talk to the FOP (Fraternal Order of Police) attorney and he agreed with the tenure of the township officers being addressed in the Civil Service Code. It’s whatever the 10-member (board) comes up with ... if they accept this....”
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said that question was submitted to the Pennsylvania Economy League (PEL), also a consolidation consultant, in October 2021.
“They did give us a written response on that question, which mirrors what Kris states his Civil Service recommendations are,” said Arbaugh.
LeeAnne Rogers, chief executive officer of the Pennsylvania Economy League (PEL), via telephone, said she did review what PEL provided to the township in October 2021.
“From our initial review, that is still correct,” said Rogers. “I did pass it along to Mike Miller to validate. If I learn anything different ... I will reach out to the committee members to let them know if there’s any change, but it was consistent from my read, at least to what you guys just discussed.”
Consolidation Committee Chairman Richard Whitaker noted that Miller has already approved it after receiving the task report from the police subcommittee.
On day one of the new City of DuBois, Kruzelak said any officers would have to follow the Civil Service Code because that would be considered an appointment.
“What it is right now, it’s a transition. And as long as this Civil Service Code is in the transition plan, any township police officer would be a transitional employee,” said Kruzelak.
“The rest of my submissions were pretty much job descriptions,” said Kruzelak. “We had a very extensive rank structure, so we thought it’s a lot of information. We wanted to justify our rank structure in the different positions with all of those job descriptions because it’s hard to look at an organizational chart and be like, ‘Wow, we’re kind of top heavy.’ So I wanted the committee, and also want the 10-member, to see what their responsibilities are actually going to be. They are very detailed, but those are all the things that every police officer and ranking officer is going to be responsible for.”
Some of the other items in the task are comparisons equipment-wise of what the city has and what the township has, said Kruzelak, to unify that and get everybody on board with body cams and license plate readers, etc.
“It’d be more initial startup for capital equipment, which I hope there’s some grant money for to help curb that cost. If anybody has any questions about the last part that I submitted, feel free to ask,” said Kruzelak.
Consolidation Committee Member Ed Walsh, who is also the mayor of DuBois, said the plan has been well done by the police subcommittee.
“Is there a possibility that we ... I know you said yourself we’re top-heavy ... can we reduce the number of sergeants and corporals and still maintain status quo? Or is that the exact number you need for the new DuBois city?” said Walsh.
“That would be what we’d recommend just because you’re having different levels of supervision,” said Kruzelak. “We don’t want to have one ranking officer responsible for too many people, because then you’re not having that oversight with policies and procedures. These days, and the liability that police are under, it’s good to have the different levels. We included three lieutenants in there. The patrol lieutenant would probably be the busiest position of all lieutenants. An administrative lieutenant would be in charge of training and accreditation ... your investigations lieutenant, he would be overseeing a lot of different things. With that position, it included evidence management, which is huge for police departments. That’s how most police departments get in trouble or lose criminal cases. So having a evidence custodian or a property manager in that position would benefit the department in the community as a whole.”
Kruzelak said levels of supervision are what protects a municipality against liability.
In the plan, if approved by the joint board eventually, Walsh asked if the chief and assistant chief would be on patrol occasionally, or would they be strictly administrative.
“I would say that those two positions would not be in the bargaining unit,” said Kruzelak. “Basically because for those two positions to be administrative and deal with discipline, those positions normally aren’t in the bargaining unit. So to actually fill a shift, the bargaining unit wouldn’t agree with that. Now those two positions, even if they’re out of the contract and being the administrative, doesn’t exclude them from doing the police work. Whoever the chief might be, if he’s under a contract, he’s still able to go assist and supervise them a call, or seize a traffic violation, you’re still able to do that. You’re still a police officer. So, with the bargaining unit work, you got to be careful.”