DuBOIS — Consultants for the DuBois/Sandy Township consolidation process continue to work with the municipalities to answer questions and develop further reports that have been requested.
“We (consultants) are looking forward to the July 18th board meeting to present the financials, to answer all of those questions,” Adam M. Shienvold of Eckert Seamans said via telephone at the June 22 city-township consolidation committee meeting.
“We (consultants) submitted the draft and reports on June 15th for the requirements under the RFP (request for proposal),” said Shienvold. “We’ll be looking to update that report as the process moves forward, as we obtain some firm policy decisions from the joint board, and additional recommendations and other information as the process continues. Our upcoming deliverables are the consolidated budget looking forward, and the consolidation timeline that is to be presented later this summer, where we’re working on identifying the big picture outline of that timeline and looking forward to final determinations from the joint board, so that we can be begin populating it with more specific details.”
In the upcoming weeks, Shienvold said the consultants will schedule a meeting with city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio and township Manager Shawn Arbaugh and the Department of Community and Economic Development to review some of these matters to bring everybody together, “as we’re getting into the real meat of the consolidation, getting to the implementation timeline, and the joint agreement to be presented this fall.”
The consolidation committee meeting, originally scheduled for July 13, has been canceled. The joint board is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 18 at the DuBois City Building at 16 W. Scribner Ave., DuBois. The meeting will be open to the public.