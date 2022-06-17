DuBOIS — The City of DuBois/Sandy Township Consolidation Committee, at their meeting earlier this month, agreed to send recommendations from the administration subcommittee to the 10-person joint board.
Administration Subcommittee Chairman Shawn Arbaugh, who is also the township manager, noted that their recommendations were previously sent to the consolidation committee for their review.
The administration subcommittee’s recommendations include an employee organizational chart, brief job descriptions and an employee manual.
“We’re just seeking approval to move that up (to the joint board), answer any questions that anyone may have,” said Arbaugh. “The subcommittee didn’t get any comments back on what we sent out thus far.”
“I do have questions on the police side of it — the organizational chart. It’s quite a bit different than what the police subcommittee proposed. We did discuss it in our police subcommittee (meeting) so we weren’t in agreement with that right side of the organizational chart. This committee voted to send out our organizational chart and that was a little bit different,” said Police Subcommittee Chairman Kris Kruzelak, who is also the township police chief.
“Is there a motion to keep this report here for the next meeting to resolve the police organizational chart?” said consolidation committee Member Chris Nasuti.
“Do we necessarily need a resolution, Chris?” said township Supervisor Kevin Salandra. “Some of the things that have been passed out to the finance committee may or may not have been in agreement with, or the admin committee may or may not have been in agreement with before, and we passed it up to the 10-member board. So just because it’s different from another committee, can we still just pass it up and then let the 10-member board resolve which way they want to go?”
Consolidation Committee Member Joe Mitchell noted that the last time there was a discrepancy in a subcommittee report, the committee kept it for an extra week.
“One of the reasons we sent it out early was to ... we’re essentially going to cancel the (next) meeting in June, I think our intention was to try to cancel the next nine-member meeting due to everyone completing the task. It was one of the goals was to get this up, which is why it was sent out earlier than usual,” said Arbaugh.
Mitchell asked Kruzelak if it’s something that the police subcommittee would like to see resolved before it is forwarded to the joint board.
“I just don’t like the contradiction of the two, but in essence, it’s going to be up to the 10-member (board) to come up with that magic number anyway...,” said Kruzelak. “I think, we’re going to run into this quite a bit and I don’t want to hold it up here. I think it is the ultimate decision of the 10-member (board). Am I necessarily going to vote for that? Probably not, but I don’t want to hold it up because, even when we get the finance, what they think our police department budget should be is going to be different than what we think. So I don’t want to hold anything up here. I think it needs to move up and get to the 10-member to make that decision.”
“I want to emphasize, again, this is a three-year process,” said consolidation committee Chairman Dick Whitaker via telephone. “Those numbers may change from time to time as budgets change, as income changes, as expenses change. I don’t think we need to get so locked down on the number because a lot can happen in the next three years, financially, circumstances, etc. I think send it up, have the 10-person committee look at it and we continue to look at it over the next three years.”
After the consolidation committee voted to forward the administration recommendations to the joint board, which is made up of the city council members and township supervisors, the meeting was opened up to the public for comment.
“I’m just having a tough time understanding,” said DuBois City Police Sgt. Shawn McCleary, who also serves on the police subcommittee. “We have a police subcommittee that was given an assignment, and another committee has taken over that assignment, and offered that to the 10-person committee. And we say it could come back here, but it also could go to a 10-person committee and a 10-person committee can say, that’s what we want to vote for and what we want. I don’t understand why a certain subcommittee like the police subcommittee who’s tasked with doing this, that are supposed to be professionals that know about that, why they aren’t the ones able to send that up? And why another committee that’s not tasked with that, is sending up organizational charts for another subcommittee. I just don’t find that to be right. We got a lot of people working on that, taking from their personal time ... I guess would be my question, as to why that can happen?”
“I’d like to add to it,” said DuBois City Police Chief Blaine Clark. “I thought the duty of this nine-person was to make sure that things did get vetted, that there was question whether, and a good product was sent to the 10-person to make decisions. What I’m seeing is things just being pushed ahead, let them push it back down, because that’s happened with some other stuff. Is it not your duty as a nine-person to try to vet the best process? Talk through it, work it out, then push it up.”