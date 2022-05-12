DuBOIS — The City of DuBois/Sandy Township Consolidation Committee, at Wednesday’s meeting, discussed the possibility of applying for some grant money to help with capital needs for joining the two municipalities.
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said he and city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio met recently with representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) to talk about some of the two municipalities’ grant needs for consolidation.
“One of the things we talked about is if there is any availability to get some grants to really help soften any kind of blow to a budget and still get us consolidated where we need to be at the end of the day, and the answer was yes, there could be some opportunities,” said Arbaugh. “They’re (DCED) not sure, but they asked us to put together a list of some of our priority needs and to submit that in for a grant request as soon as possible.”
The administrative subcommittee reviewed the letter and wanted to bring it to the nine-member consolidation committee to pass on to the 10-member DuBois/Sandy Township Joint Board, and hopefully receive a positive recommendation to move forward from the joint board at their Monday meeting.
“One thing that you’ll hear Herm say is that we don’t need to take the grant,” said Arbaugh. “If we are awarded it, we can always deny it, so if we’re not prepared to, or we don’t think it’s right at that time when awarded, we can always not take it.”
“Since we’ve started this whole thing last November ... this was probably the most productive meeting I thought we had,” said Suplizio. “They (DCED) know our needs, or at least we know that it’s not the end. There’s more needs that we’re going to have, but it’s probably the top three priorities. We need a municipal building to work out of, we know we’re going to combine the two fire stations. I think, obviously, everyone knows that grant dollars are competitive, so the sooner we get in, the better.
“I think if we could show, unanimously, to the 10-person (joint board) that we want to see this go forward ... I think it was unanimous out of the admin committee ... I think it was a very productive meeting,” said Suplizio. “It’s a shot. I think we keep trying, and if we can get some dollars to help defray it, it brings down budget line items in those categories.”
“We’re talking about $9 million,” said consolidation committee Chairman Richard Whitaker.
“It’d be a $9 million project in hopes that ... we understand we’re not going to get $9 million, but if we can grab half of that ... that would be awesome,” said Suplizio.
Suplizio made the recommendation that the nine-person committee move the grant request letter to the 10-person joint board, and the committee unanimously agreed.
The Sandy Township Supervisors and the DuBois City Council will conduct their next joint consolidation meeting on May 16 at 6 p.m. at the DuBois City Building, 16 W. Scribner Ave., DuBois. The meeting will be open to the public.