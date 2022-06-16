DuBOIS — Consultants for the DuBois/Sandy Township consolidation process recently presented a financial trend analysis report to the DuBois/Sandy Consolidation Committee, which agreed to forward it to the joint board.
The 26-page report, presented by the Pennsylvania Economy League, detailed the following information:
- Historical financial review of Sandy Township and DuBois
- Five-year projections for Sandy Township and DuBois
- A baseline combined budget
The nine-member joint board, made up of elected officials from city council and the board of supervisors, will receive the report and the 10-member committee will email the joint board members their comments.
In the report, baseline projections, including capital reserve suggests that if these baseline suggestions were to come to fruition, the City of DuBois would have an ending fund balance in 2026 of just more than $3 million in its general fund, and Sandy Township just over $3.5 million in 2026.
That kind of shepherds into the consolidation, and that could be used in various ways to fund capital costs, but the consolidation consultants said they always recommend that a certain percentage of a municipality’s operating expenditures be held as reserved fund balance to cover unanticipated shortfall in revenues and unexpected expenditures.
More details on the report can be found on the City of DuBois website at https://duboispa.gov/ or the township’s website at https://sandytownship.net/. Meeting minutes and agendas for the consolidation committee and the joint board are also located on those websites.
The next report from the consultants will be the strategic management planning report later this month.
The DuBois/Sandy Joint Board will be canceling their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, June 20 at 6 p.m. due to lack of items for the agenda. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, July 18 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers. The next consolidation committee meeting is scheduled for June 22 at noon. The meeting will be held at the DuBois City Building at 16 W. Scribner Ave., DuBois. The meeting will be open to the public. Agendas can be found on the “Consolidation Information Website” on both the city and the township’s website addresses.