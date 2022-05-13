DuBOIS — Consultants for the DuBois/Sandy Township consolidation process plan to provide an in-person, detailed update to the DuBois/Sandy Township Joint Board at their meeting on Monday.
That information was part of an update provided via telephone by LaToya Winfield Bellamy from the consulting firm of Eckert Seamans during Wednesday’s DuBois/Sandy Township Consolidation Committee meeting.
“Everyone’s probably aware that we continue to attend subcommittee meetings and also communicate with the board solicitor on matters,” said Bellamy. “Recently, the admin and finance subcommittees received a presentation with regard to the future of various authorities, and a couple of questions were posed that we have been asked to review. And so, we will be working on that, and we anticipate a few more requests and questions from some of the subcommittees that are working to wrap up their assignments and their recommendations.”
LeeAnne Rogers, chief executive officer of the Pennsylvania Economy League (PEL), also a consolidation consultant, discussed the financial assessment via telephone.
“The team is currently looking at three different analyses that we’re working on,” said Rogers. “We will be presenting the status of those, a look back in terms of historical numbers and projection for both Sandy, as well as DuBois. And then, we will be preparing a combined budget based on today’s dollars, today’s observations, that would not include any of the policy decisions that the 10-member committee, obviously has yet to make.”
Rogers also said that the consultants anticipate scheduling some time with the members of the finance subcommittee, perhaps the week of May 23, to do a preview of that financial analysis.
“I think looking at the calendar, that puts us at June 8th to present to the committee,” said Rogers. “We are a little behind our budget regular or original schedule. Unfortunately, among my staff at the economy league, we have had, just in the last couple of weeks, a death in the family, one staff member out for a period of time, two staff have come down with COVID. These are just unavoidable delays that put us back a bit in terms of our planned schedule, but I will be reaching out to schedule those previews with some members of the finance committee, including the two managers. And then, I think, anticipating that June 8th date to do a public presentation.”
From there, said Rogers, “as the communities begin to make some initial policy decisions, we can work with the communities to modify the draft budget to incorporate those to reflect the policy decisions that the communities are making. And so, that kind of baseline budget will be updated over time as those policy decisions, negotiations, etc., continue into the future.”
Nine-person consolidation committee member Shawn Arbaugh, who is also the township manager, said the consultants were supposed to provide the nine-member committee the following: A draft historic financial assessment and draft forecasted combined fiscal budget by May 1. This was a schedule and deadline established and approved by the nine-member committee at their meeting on Feb. 9. Additionally, in the consultants proposal, they have a deadline of May 15 to provide a financial assessment and fiscal trend analysis.
“We’re just getting the update today that it’s going to be late ... ,” said Arbaugh. “The financial assessment was supposed to be done by May 15th, so I understand that, but it probably should have been brought up weeks ago if it was going to be behind schedule that far.”
Arbaugh asked if this delay will impact the rest of the schedule moving forward.
“We don’t believe that it will,” said Bellamy. “The next item on the schedule in terms of report to be given is the management audit. We feel comfortable that we can continue on schedule. In terms of schedule though, the dates ... May 15th and June 15th, those are sort of, more or less, goalposts or things to meet, but they’re not set in stone.”
Bellamy asked Rogers if she wanted to add anything to that and Rogers said, “No, I think that sums it up. I agree. I don’t think this causes any undo delay. I apologize obviously, definitely think with COVID, it’s out of our control.”
“The dates aren’t set in stone, but the dates are there for reason,” said committee member Chris Nasuti, who is also the public works subcommittee chairman. “So if you (consultants) could revise a milestone schedule for us, based on the meeting dates we have for the nine-person and the 10-person, I think anticipating when people are going to have their assignments done is important. So I don’t want to be looking at a June 15th number here and you guys thinking June 30th is close enough. I would appreciate having a schedule that you’re going to work on.”
Committee member Kevin Salandra, who is also a township supervisor, said he thought these dates were set due to deadlines to get funding.
“Our understanding, and based on past experience, is that the dates are sort of a guide,” said Bellamy. “We don’t have any concern that DCED would use it negatively that the financial analysis presentation is going to be June 8th.”
“I’ll just comment on the letter and your (consultants) RFP you sent in,” said Arbaugh. “I mean, you guys stated you’re fully committed to meeting the schedule and delivering the required reports by the stated deadline. So that seems pretty hard and fast and not a goalpost to me.”
“Yeah, Shawn, we did. Our proposal included meeting the deadline and on the first report, the financial trends report. At this point, the sole item that remains to be accomplished is the meetings with municipal officials to review the report,” Adam M. Shienvold of Eckert Seamans said via telephone. “And that’s actually, that we added with consultation (from the) solicitor, to make sure that from each municipality and from the finance committee, generally, before we get to the nine-person committee, that we have taken into consideration all of the concerns that are present from either side, from either municipality before we publish the report and the analysis to the full nine-person committee in terms of overall project management and overall project deliverable. While we do apologize that we’re not meeting the May 15th deadline, our evaluation of the tasks is that the remaining tasks remain on track that all the essential deadlines are going to be met.
“And the statutory deadline, which is that the deadline for the consolidation plan is well on its way, and in no small part, thanks to the hard work of the subcommittees and of this committee who have gone to great length to make sure that there’s a thoughtful analysis so that we are prepared to put this together,” said Shienvold. “The upcoming deadlines for the summer, the management audit and the proposed budget are on track. There’s no question in our minds that we’re going to be able to meet those deadlines and to move this project to a successful completion well within the timeline that’s expected under consolidation of mergers act.”
The Sandy Township Supervisors and the DuBois City Council will conduct their next joint consolidation meeting on May 16 at 6 p.m. at the DuBois City Building, 16 W. Scribner Ave., DuBois. The meeting will be open to the public.