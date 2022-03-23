DuBOIS — The DuBois/Sandy Township Joint Board unanimously approved a preliminary transition plan for elected officials at their Monday meeting.
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, who is also the chairman of the administrative subcommittee, said the group met and discussed a transition plan.
"It was approved by the nine-member committee to bring to the 10-person joint board," said Arbaugh. "That transition plan entails electing all elected officials in November of 2025, three for a four-year term, three for a two-year term, mayor for a four-year term, a treasurer for a four-year term and a controller for a two-year term. That's our recommendation."
At the Joint Board's next meeting, Arbaugh said the subcommittee members hope to have additional information for the board and how the actual election process will take place. He said the DuBois/Sandy Consolidation Committee will be discussing that particular topic at their meeting on Wednesday.
The elected officials will be sworn in January 2026.
The Joint Board also approved paying three invoices, including:
- Nupp Printing Ordinance Books for a total cost of $401.85, which will be split evenly between DuBois and Sandy Township.
- Consultant Eckert Seamans for services through Jan. 31, 2022, at a cost of $10,500.75, which will be split evenly between the city and township.
- Consultant Eckert Seamans for services through Feb. 28, 2022, at a cost of $17,781.95, which will be split evenly between the city and the township.