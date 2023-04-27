DuBOIS — Both the DuBois City Council and the Sandy Township Supervisors have agreed to hold the next 10-member joint board meeting for consolidation at 6 p.m. on May 22.
On April 17, the supervisors approved holding the consolidation meeting and the council gave their approval at Monday’s meeting.
Both entities also agreed to suspend all other consolidation meetings until the May 22 meeting.
All council members agreed to the upcoming consolidation meeting, but Mayor Ed Walsh voted no because he said he believes the subcommittee meetings should continue.
“There’s no reason to stop that,” said Walsh.
The joint board is made up of elected officials from city council and the board of supervisors. The last time the board meet was Nov. 7, 2022, when they unanimously approved the consolidation agreement.
Also at the Nov. 7, 2022 meeting, the consensus was that the joint board doesn’t have to meet as often since the consolidation agreement was handed over to the appointed transitional committee, which will work with the committee solicitor and the consultants to implement the consolidation plan between then and when consolidation takes place in 2026. Members of the transition committee include: Toni Cherry, Dick Whitaker, Barry Abbott, Sam Mollica and Joe Mitchell, with Dana Smith to serve as an alternate.
In the Nov. 2, 2021, election, voters in Sandy Township said yes to consolidation by a vote of 1,574-1,541, while DuBois voters supported consolidation by a vote of 1,228-536. The question placed on the ballot had to pass in both municipalities in order to consolidate the two municipalities into a new third class city.
The two governing bodies had to enter into a consolidation agreement within one year after the election was certified, according to PA Boundary Change Law Section 737. The agreement includes:
- Financial arrangements
- Develop transition plan and schedule for elected officers
- Provide for common administration and uniform enforcement of ordinances
- Provide for uniform tax system.
The consolidation agreement is effective as of Nov. 7, 2022, until the consolidation date. The effective date of the municipal consolidation is upon the swearing-in of the elected officials of the new city on Jan. 5, 2026. The period between these two dates is referred to as the “transition period.” On the consolidation date, the city will begin to function and the governments of the township and the existing city shall be abolished.
More details on the consolidation agreement is available on both of the municipalities’ websites.