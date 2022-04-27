DuBOIS — The number of fire stations and their locations is one of four assignments that need to be completed soon by the fire subcommittee to prepare for the consolidation of the City of DuBois and Sandy Township.
At the last nine-member DuBois/Sandy Consolidation Committee meeting held earlier this month, fire subcommittee Chairman John “Herm” Suplizio, who is also the city manager, said subcommittee members have met with all nine volunteer fire companies between the city and township. The majority of members from both fire departments feel that nine fire companies are not needed to serve and protect the new consolidated city.
The cost of running nine fire stations in today’s society is becoming harder and harder economically, according to a March 8 memorandum from the fire subcommittee to the nine-person consolidation committee.
The fire subcommittee strongly believes that the new city can run efficiently on five fire stations, said Suplizio.
He said, as of today, those stations would be located at:
- Route 255, as close as possible to the front gate at Treasure Lake
- First Street
- Main Street
- Dixon Avenue
- Maple Avenue
Suplizio noted that when going from nine stations to five stations, the new city will be combining stations and have to build at least two and put an addition on one existing fire hall to make this work. That being said, Suplizio said the budget may go up before a savings is seen going from nine to five. But it is still the consensus and recommendation from the fire subcommittee to run the new fire department with five stations.
Following the fire subcommittee’s recommendation and approval by the nine-member consolidation committee, the DuBois/Sandy Township Joint Board approved the first fire subcommittee task, and that was approving that the new City of DuBois Volunteer Fire Department will operate as one department with multiple stations.
Equipment and deployment
Another task assigned to the fire subcommittee is to figure out equipment and deployment, said Suplizio.
Currently, there is a total of 21 pieces of equipment between the DuBois and Sandy Township fire departments. At this time, Suplizio said the fire subcommittee believes the new city needs to reduce the 21 pieces of equipment to 15, which represents a 29 percent reduction in fire apparatus.
Budget and capital issues
The final task of the subcommittee includes budget and capital issues, said Suplizio. Under general expenses, there is $5,000 budgeted for a fire administrator salary and benefits and a fire chief stipend of $10,000. The fire administrator position is a support position for the new fire department. This position will assist in grant writing, ISO documents, membership, meeting minutes and other records that need kept. The fire chief stipend would be a small amount to give to each fire chief to help defray cost for their time.
Some of the other items listed under general expenses include: Workers’ compensation, $65,000; insurance (building and apparatus), $30,000; recruitment/retention, $30,000; training officer/facility/supplies, $20,000; a total of $105,000 for utilities; vehicle general repair, $25,000; building general repair, $20,000; fire equipment, $25,000; and special rescue team, $10,000. The total amount for the general expenses is listed at $412,000.
Under capital expenses, buildings include a $5 million loan –$325,000 per year for 20 years; apparatus, $475,000; Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA), $44,000; turn out gear, $44,000. Total capital expenses are listed at $888,000. Total expenses are listed at $1.3 million.
Under estimated revenue, fundraising is listed at $200,000; municipal tax, $375,000 (city) and $350,000 (township) for a total of $725,000. It’s noted that DuBois’ grant average used for the fire department over the last 20 years is $275,000. The City of DuBois has used several grant programs over the past 20 years to help fund capital items in the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department such as, but not limited to: Community Development Block Grant, Department of Community and Economic Development and Assistance to Firefighters grants and others. Additionally, the fire department has received assistance through large donations, such as Penn Highlands Healthcare.
Also, the following upcoming expenses for 2023 are not included in the budget figures:
- The replacement of Engine 75 and the replacement of SCBA
- The replacement of the DuBois Ladder Truck would be coming in the near future
- They understand that in the near future Treasure Lake and Oklahoma would be in need of a new fire station
All of these items come in to play when looking into the future of the fire department and financing, according to information in a memorandum from the fire subcommittee.
One of the biggest things the fire subcommittee has been taking into consideration is financing. They understand there is only so much tax dollars to go around and there are numerous cuts to the fire department as it is now. Combining fire stations and building new stations will make the budget go up before it can level off. At this time, the subcommittee is not estimating grant dollars. If they can secure grant funds, it will help bring down the budget dollars needed.
The fire subcommittee also sought permission to move forward to aggressively go after grant funding to help pay for any new construction for new fire halls, additions or apparatus.
The tasks assigned to the fire subcommittee must be completed by June 1.
In addition to Suplizio, other members of the fire subcommittee include: Bill Beers, Rob Burgeson, Mike Federici, Joe Mitchell, Tony Roy and Dana Smith.
The next consolidation committee meeting will be held at noon Wednesday (today) at the DuBois City Building, 16 W. Scribner Ave., DuBois. The meeting is open to the public.