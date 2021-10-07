DuBOIS — Representatives from the Pennsylvania Economy League (PEL) will hold a public presentation next week on their independent study detailing the effects of a DuBois-Sandy Township consolidation, which will be a ballot question in the Nov. 2 general election.
The presentation will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 at the DuBois Country Club located at 10 Lakeside Ave., according to Jason Gray, chairman of the Gray Family Foundation, who is underwriting the public meeting. Pennsylvania Economy League presenters will include Communications Director Lynne Shedlock, Senior Research Fellow Gerry Cross and Chief Executive Officer LeeAnne Clayberger.
“At the Gray Family Foundation’s invitation, PEL is returning to review their findings and facts of their study, but also to update and expand upon that presentation based on the current circumstances,” said Gray. “The Foundation is pleased to have them back for the purpose of information.”
Gray said the presentation will include an approximate 45-minute PowerPoint similar to when a public meeting was conducted in March by PEL, but with revisions and updates. The 200-plus page study was paid for by the city council and township supervisors.
Following the PowerPoint, Gray said there will be a break. At that time, written questions can be submitted at the welcome desk, where there will be forms for residents to write their questions and identify themselves as the questioner. Those questions will be collected during the break and then submitted to the panel.
The presentation will also be livestreamed at: tinyurl.com/DuBoisSandyOct12.
After the public meeting, if residents have follow-up questions or they feel that their questions weren’t addressed, Gray said there will be an avenue to do so on a neutral online website. More information about that website will be announced at next week’s meeting.
Following the public meeting in March, the township supervisors withdrew from the consolidation effort after a majority of them concluded there wasn’t sufficient public support to continue.
Concerned citizens then joined forces in a petition drive that gathered enough signatures to place a proposal on the November ballot. On Aug. 24, the Clearfield County Board of Elections officially approved the question of consolidation to be placed on ballots in the city and township come November.
The question to be printed on the official ballot for the township and city for the municipal election on Nov. 2 is as follows:
“Shall the Township of Sandy and the City of DuBois consolidate to form a new Third Class City to be called the City of DuBois and governed by the Council-Manager form of government as provided in the Home Rule Charter and Optional Plans Law and including a seven-member Council, elected at large (one of whom shall be Mayor), an elected Treasurer, an elected Controller, and an appointed Manager?”