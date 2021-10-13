DuBOIS — Some of the impacts of a consolidation, not necessarily financial, between the City of DuBois and Sandy Township were discussed at Tuesday’s public review of a study conducted by the Pennsylvania Economy League.
Consolidation can potentially provide economic and community development advantages, said PEL Communications Director Lynne Shedlock.
“We’re going to start with lower tax rates and lower utility rates, and hopefully just by lowering those tax rates, we could potentially see more residential development and more commercial development,” she said.
“The hope also is that those lower taxes would help to spur downtown revitalization,” she said. “There is a renaissance in downtowns, third-class city downtowns across the state. We have lots of empty nester types and millennials who like to live in the downtown.
“By combining the two municipalities, you actually have the best of both worlds,” said Shedlock. “You’ll have that downtown urban feel for people who want that sort of an experience, but you will also have the less dense outside area for people who want more of those larger yards.”
Another advantage is that with a larger municipality there is additional capacity to bolster economic development activities, said Shedlock. There could be a focus to hire a dedicated community and economic development director.
A combined municipality would provide a variety of environments, such as urban, suburban, rural, pricing levels and housing stock.
There would be a potential for more clout for grants as a larger municipality, she said.
“And then the other thing is each municipality does bring its own set of unique assets to this relationship, which only strengthens the whole,” said Shedlock, noting there are the parks and recreational facilities, timber and natural resources and underutilized land for development.
“It all comes together into one community and you can all strengthen each other,” she said.
While reviewing long-term impacts of a consolidation, Shedlock said there would be savings over time from the elimination of the duplicate positions without service impacts, potentially up to $500,000.
“We also looked at Sandy Township’s lower healthcare costs,” said Shedlock.
The study shows that the township has lower cost health insurance, an estimated $371,000.
“There is the potential of having everybody go into that lower cost system,” she said. “The savings would help to maintain or even improve the current services. Remember we talked about economic development and potentially putting some more resources there. And the other thing is that the employees themselves can benefit from being in a larger community, having larger departments, having more opportunities for advancement, more opportunities for specialization and training.”
Shedlock noted a number of items that would not be impacted by a new municipality. Those would include:
- Stormwater system management — Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will continue maintenance of township roads status quo
- Any existing debt will be assumed by the new municipality
- Landownership and timber values will be assumed by the new municipality
- Hunting and discharge of firearms — status quo
- Other boundaries — no impact on other boundaries such as those for school district, mail delivery or county services.
The one major change there would be, she said, is with regard to the Community Development Block Grant funding. Shedlock said the new municipality would receive a single appropriation based on the municipal class. The combined municipality would receive the most CDBG funds under a city classification.
“We do suggest that you consider talking to your local legislators, if this consolidation occurs, about trying to keep some of that CDBG money, at least during a transition period,” she said.