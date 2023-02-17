DuBOIS — Though the City of DuBois/Sandy Township Joint Board has not met lately, the two municipalities are still working closely together on a number of items.
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, at the city council’s recent work session, said he and city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio have been meeting at least weekly, as well as their respective staffs.
Arbaugh said township Code/Zoning Officer Zach Lawhead and township Code/Zoning Officer Pat Green meet to discuss code and ordinances, administratively, DeLean Shepherd and Shelly Reasinger have been working on integrating sewer matters and city police Chief Blaine Clark and township police Chief Kris Kruzelak have been meeting frequently.
“Everybody’s just working together on everything and it’s been great to be part of,” said Arbaugh.
Architect
A committee of five people from the city and the township reviewed the Request For Proposals for architect services for upgrades to various buildings for consolidation and recommended awarding the contract to KTH Architects, said Suplizio. The award is contingent on receiving a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). Those voting in favor included Council Members James Aughenbaugh, Shannon Gabriel, Diane Bernardo, Shane Dietz and Mayor Ed Walsh.
The township supervisors approved awarding the award to KTH at their meeting earlier this month.
Prior to this award, the council also approved a resolution which will allow them to apply for $200,000 grant for consolidation for architectural services through the Strategic Management Planning Program (STMP).
Line painting
The council also gave their authorization to advertise for bids for line painting.
IT Director
IT Director Matt Johnson said he road with an officer to locate places to put cameras in Sandy Township to integrate the system.