DuBOIS — Managers from the City of DuBois and Sandy Township provided an update at this week’s meeting of the consolidation joint board about how the two municipalities continue to work together on various projects during this interim period.
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said he and city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio are setting up a joint training the week of Dec. 12 with both the public works departments, partnering with the North Central PA Regional Planning and Development Commission.
Recently, the city and township jointly applied for a $930,000 Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) grant to upgrade their police technology. Arbaugh said city Redevelopment Authority Director and Assistant Public Works Superintendent Joe Mitchell, township police Chief Kris Kruzelak, city police Chief Blaine Clark and township Officer Josh Johnston were pivotal in that.
“Thank you everybody for their work and just willingness to work together,” said Arbaugh.
“One thing we have coming up we have a PennDOT Connects meeting to talk about payment restoration with PennDOT for 2026 with our engineering team and some real good meetings going together,” said Arbaugh. “Herm and I were just involved in a joint meeting with Brady Township Water to continue to work together and find innovative ways to try to do some new different things. And lastly, we’re continuing to work on Kiwanis Trail (sewer extension project) in Sandy Township and Shaffer Avenue in the city and it’s going very well, and I think that the crews are really working well together so it’s been just wonderful to see.”
“Just to go off of what Shawn said, our crews have been up at Kiwanis Trail,” said Suplizio. “We did get to Shaffer. We tied in this past weekend in Shaffer and Pifer and now all we have to do is actually a couple more taps and it’ll probably be a couple more weeks. We’re flushing now so and I think once we’re done flushing, Sandy will flush right after us. Those are some projects we’ve worked at.
“We had a pretty good meeting with Brady Township,” said Suplizio. “Just looking to maybe helping them get some water out there. We’ll continue those meetings and see how far they go.”
Fire subcommittee
Suplizio, who is chairman of the fire subcommittee, said some members attended the Treasure Lake Property Owners Association meeting recently and will continue to go to more of those meetings.
“We’re just looking to maybe finalize where that fire station may go out there (Treasure Lake),” said Suplizio. “I just want to keep this committee notified that we’re going to continue to go to those meetings. The last one we went to we were very well received. So I thought it went very well and we’ll continue to go more. At the same token at numerous subcommittees, fire subcommittees we are still trying to put together the fire station at Oklahoma and Volunteers which is on Park Avenue. We’re having trouble finding a site so I throw that out there. We’d like to be somewhere on Maple Avenue in that area ... maybe someone knows of something they can get back to us.”
Park project
Suplizio noted that the city is going to be doing a project in the city park, which will include the basketball courts and softball field, and possibly doing something with the T-Ball field. He said the city received a Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant of approximately $900,000.
“We’ll probably have a little extra on one of the other RACP (grants), so we’re at about $1,250,000 that we’ll be putting into that,” said Suplizio. “We’re probably going to be taking a loan out for that. If everybody remembers, (with) RACP you’ve got to put the money up front to get that money back. So not that we have to do that now, but I think we did have somewhere along the line that if the loan is out into the consolidation time, which is 2026, it had to be approved by this board. I don’t think that it’ll be out that long. But just in fairness and letting everyone know what’s going on. We just figure we’d better tell you that it is going to happen. I knock on wood that we can get the money back by 2026. Everybody knows how that works. So I don’t know that anything needs to be voted on. I just want to let you know that that is going to happen and just so if you see us taking a loan out you know why we’re taking that loan out. Anybody have any questions on that?”
“I think our agreement starting in January (states) that both municipalities are supposed to approve projects like you’re talking about, so maybe we have to throw that on the agenda for next meeting,” said Supervisor Mark Sullivan.
“We have it upon execution’s agreement that it has to be voted on by the joint board as currently in the draft agreement,” said Arbaugh.
“We’re starting it now so I don’t know how that works, but in all fairness just wanted to tell everybody up front what we were doing. So I don’t know. I guess I’d look for questions if somebody has a problem,” said Suplizio.
“We’re not borrowing money to borrow it,” said Mayor Ed Walsh. “We’re borrowing money against the RACP grant that we’ve been promised and once that RACP grant comes in then we (will pay it off).”
Supervisor Kevin Salandra said he has no problem with it.