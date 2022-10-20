DuBOIS — The DuBois/Sandy Township Consolidation Joint Board, at this week’s meeting, accepted the administrative subcommittee’s recommendation for an organizational chart they developed.
Prior to acceptance by the joint board, which is made up of members of the city council and the township supervisors, township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, who is also the administrative subcommittee chairman, said the subcommittee came up with the organizational chart to provide some security for the current employees to make sure the municipalities do not lose good people.
Additionally, Arbaugh said to keep employees functional and highly motivated.
“We came up with an organizational charge that we would like to be included in the consolidation agreement,” said Arbaugh. “Our recommendation from the admin subcommittee was to include this organizational chart, have the list of names, but also have some caveats, which I can read off just so everybody knows what we’d be looking at.
“But essentially, again, it was a unanimous in the admin subcommittee to send this to the nine-member committee, who also voted to move it in front of this 10-member joint board,” said Arbaugh.
Arbaugh said essentially the list of names on the chart could be amended or removed if there were voluntary or involuntary separation, that it could be amended to add new positions or new employees as approved by the 10-member joint board. Positions could also be removed if economic conditions significantly deteriorate.
“Making attempts to try to remove positions through attrition rather than remove people,” Arbaugh said. “And then work out the foreman, the sergeant, some of the management positions through the transition process.”
“At this point, can we list names and essentially guarantee employment in a new city,” said city Council Member Shannon Gabriel.
“No, we cannot guarantee anything,” said Mayor Ed Walsh. “That’s why the provisional that Mr. Arbaugh just read were all included in the exact document.”
“And those provisionals cover us under every aspect?” said Gabriel.
That’s correct, said joint board Solicitor Chris Gabriel.
The joint board unanimously accepted the administrative subcommittee’s recommendation for the organizational chart. Members of the joint board include Co-Chairmen Kevin Salandra (township supervisor) and Ed Walsh, city Council Members Jim Aughenbaugh, Diane Bernardo, Shane Dietz, Shannon Gabriel and township Supervisors Barry Abbott, Bill Beers, Sam Mollica and Mark Sullivan.