DuBOIS — The DuBois/Sandy Township Joint Board, made up of elected officials from city council and the board of supervisors and their managers, appointed a consolidation transitional committee at this week’s meeting.
DuBois City Council Member Shannon Gabriel made a motion to appoint a transitional committee to work with the committee solicitor and consultants to implement the transition plan to be approved this November between then and 2026, and to have the following members on that committee: Toni Cherry, Dick Whitaker, Barry Abbott, Sam Mollica and Joe Mitchell, with Dana Smith to serve as an alternate.
The motion was approved in a 9-1 vote, with joint board Co-Chairman Kevin Salandra, via telephone, voting no.
Following a brief explanation by Solicitor Chris Gabriel, the joint board then approved a list of 11 items to be included in the transition plan. Along with the solicitor, the items were reviewed by both city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio and township Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
“The consultants had given us a list of items that this committee was supposed to resolve, give their direction on, so that those things can be included in the transition plan, which will be completed in November,” said Chris Gabriel. “The managers, together with me, met a couple of times over the last month and we were able to hammer out the items that you see in front of you, numbers two through 11. Then at various times, both managers also talked to their constituents’ elected officials so that you guys are familiar with what’s in here.”
The items adopted together on the list with the expressed intent of receiving grant funding from the state to assist and/or offset the costs of the same, include:
- Code of Ordinances
- Taxes
- Accounting
- Labor
- Limits on Activities During Transition Period
- Vendors and Contractors
- IT, Payroll, Insurance and Similar Administrative Programs
- Zoning
- Assets and Encumbrances
- Transition Period for the following groups: Public works, police, fire, administration, engineering, code and zoning operations
- Police civil service
“We were all presented in the city, I’m sure the township was presented with the same things, of the agreements that they came up with,” said joint Board Co-Chairperson Ed Walsh, who is also the mayor of the city. Prior to the vote, Walsh asked if there were any questions and there were none.
The list was approved in a 9-1 vote, with Salandra, who is also a township supervisor, voting no.
Suplizio noted that this list was discussed extensively over the last month by himself, Arbaugh and the solicitor.
“This is something we went back and forth on,” said Suplizio. “We did not agree with everything on the list, I guess more or less though, we called it a compromise. We did a lot of compromising from both ends, but I just think people need to know that this wasn’t just something that we sat together in five minutes and came up with it.”
“I’ll say, just to reiterate what you said Herm, that we had a lot of work on it with Chris Gabriel and like you said, there’s still one loggerhead and I think we’ll discuss that next ... especially some interim stuff that we think is going to be really helpful with the actual transition process that we’re looking forward to,” said Arbaugh.
“Really the next thing we’re going to talk about is one that we really couldn’t compromise on and I think Chris will possibly talk about it, but really the 11 that we just passed was talked about at length,” said Suplizio. “We sat down and went back and forth over it numerous times. Chris came up, we went over. It wasn’t just something that we took lightly. It was something that we invested a lot of time.”
“One of the things that was passed in there is how do we start working together now,” said Arbaugh. “And that’s one thing that I think that’s going to be really important moving forward so we can make it a seamless transition as we go forward, so Herm and I will be working closely with the subcommittees to make that happen.”
An item discussed separately on the list has to do with utilities and the municipal authority, said Chris Gabriel.
“We understand there to be three basic options for handling the utilities,” he said.
The three options are as follows:
- Create a municipal authority to own and/or operate utility assets
- Have the new city own and operate the utility assets with a dedicated revenue and expenditure fund separate from the General Fund (eliminating monetary transfers between general and utility funds)
- Maintain the current city ownership, operation, and accounting of the utility assets
“Those are basically the three options and we do need to have the committee resolve how it wants to, in broad outline, wants to handle the utilities for the new city. How it recommends that the new city handle the utility matters,” said Chris Gabriel.
“I’d like to make a motion that we maintain the current city ownership, operation and accounting of the utility assets,” said city Council Member Jim Aughenbaugh. Council Member Shane Dietz seconded the motion.
Township Supervisors’ Chairman Bill Beers said he’d like to see the board bring in consulting firm Eckert Seamans.
“They (Eckert Seamans) gave us a little bit of a summary of the pros and cons to both. I’d like to see them at our next meeting before we make a vote,” said Beers. “That way everybody sees the pros and cons to the water, they’re the authority and the way the municipal does it now.”
“I would agree with that,” said Salandra.
“I was hoping that we would have a little discussion here on the floor before we went right to a motion,” said Supervisor Mark Sullivan. “I am curious to know why this (board) wouldn’t entertain some conversation or why you guys are dead set on continuing this way ....”
Speaking on his motion, Aughenbaugh said, “One, I don’t think all of us know enough about any water authority, how to set it up ... secondly, maybe that’s something that the new city could address when the new board is elected and three, that’s just another undertaking right now, is something we would have to do through this period. That’s why I made that motion because PEL (Pennsylvania Economy League) did say, it is okay the way it operates right now. Those are the three things that I thought of and why I made the motion.”
“Mr. Sullivan, just a procedural comment, not weighing in on the merits of the motion one way or the other, but this is the portion where you can have that discussion ... right now,” said Chris Gabriel.
Shannon Gabriel called for a vote to the motion as it stands.
The motion passed in a 6-4 vote. Those voting in favor included township Supervisor Barry Abbott, Aughenbaugh, Dietz, Walsh, Shannon Gabriel, city Council Member Diane Bernardo. Those voting against were Beers, Salandra, Sullivan, and township Supervisor Sam Mollica.