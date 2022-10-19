DuBOIS — The DuBois/Sandy Township Joint Board, at its meeting on Monday, unanimously awarded the Request For Proposal (RFP) to Amserv LTD DuSan for the purpose of entering into a contract to serve the municipalities as the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) provider through consolidation Jan. 1, 2026.
The contract was awarded to DuSan, which was the only EMS provider to submit a proposal, following the recommendation of the EMS interview panel. The joint board consists of Co-Chairman Kevin Salandra (township supervisor) and Co-Chairman Ed Walsh (DuBois mayor), city council members Jim Aughenbaugh, Diane Bernardo, Shane Dietz and Shannon Gabriel and township supervisors Barry Abbott, Bill Beers, Sam Mollica and Mark Sullivan.
Prior to awarding the contract, City of DuBois Manager John “Herm” Suplizio told the joint board that the interview panel met with a DuSan representative for about an hour. After the meeting, he said he believed the interview panel unanimously felt that DuSan had a great presentation and recommended that the municipalities move forward with the ambulance service.
Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said a Request for Proposals was sent out on July 26 and EMS providers were given until Sept. 26 to respond to that RFP.
“We did physically send it out to DuBois EMS, DuSan, Penn Highlands (Healthcare) and Clearfield EMS,” said Arbaugh. “We also advertised in the paper, on our website and we received one proposal.”
Arbaugh reiterated Suplizio’s comments, noting that DuSan did a fantastic job during the interview process.
“They (DuSan) talked about the services they offer that really just go above and beyond what a typical service you would expect. They do a lot of community events, a lot of football games, really for no charge, so we really appreciate everything they do for us,” said Arbaugh. “Everybody on the panel recommended awarding the RFP to them.”
“I’d just like to stress that this was put out for 60 days,” said Beers. “It’s not the regular 30 days, so there was ample time that people knew about that.”
The RFP, in part, read “The municipalities are soliciting proposals from qualified emergency medical services (EMS) organizations to provide 24 hours per day, 7 days a week, 365 days per year, Advanced Life Support (ALS/BLS) and emergency ambulance services to the citizens, workers, and visitors of the municipalities. The area of the municipalities is approximately 56.21 square miles with a population of approximately 19,358.”
“I want to give you a congratulations,” said Bernardo. “The work that you had to put into this, this is quite a document. And your seriousness and how you feel about making a commitment to ... the City of DuBois and thank you for putting the time into this, and to serving us always so well, thank you. These are tough times you’re going through.”
Mollica said he sat in on the EMS meeting and he was impressed with all of the knowledge and education the management of DuSan has.
“I learned quite a few things sitting in on that,” said Mollica.
“I just think the big thing (with) the RFP, just so the audience knows and the residents of the City of DuBois and Sandy Township, that the RFP agreement with DuSan will actually go into effect Jan. 1,” said Gabriel. “So we’re going to have a couple of months to get them to transition, get everything set up. So hopefully we’ll be able to see better coverage ... be able to have that consistent coverage for that so that will go into effect this January. It won’t wait until Jan. 26 (2026) when the new city is established.”
More details about the RFP sent out can be found on both the city and township websites.