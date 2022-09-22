DuBOIS — Updates to a list of items for inclusion in the transition plan were approved at this week’s meeting of the 10-member DuBois/Sandy Township Consolidation Joint Board, which is made up of members from the city council and township supervisors and their managers.
Council Member Shannon Gabriel made the motion to approve the updates that the two municipalities’ managers worked out for direction to the consultants.
Joint board Solicitor Chris Gabriel noted that these are minor updates to the same list the board approved at their Aug. 15 meeting.
The motion passed in a 6-4 vote. Those voting in favor included Council Members Diane Bernardo, James Aughenbaugh, Shane Dietz, Shannon Gabriel, Mayor Ed Walsh and Supervisor Barry Abbott. The supervisors voting against were Kevin Salandra, Sam Mollica, Bill Beers and Mark Sullivan.
The consultant team will be directed to use this 12-item list in drafting the consolidation transition plan. The consultant team is authorized to restate the directives so that they fit within the overall context of the plan, but they are not authorized to change the substance of any of them through such restatement.
The recommendations were adopted with the intent of receiving grant funding from the state to assist and/or offset the costs of same.
One of the items on the list is that the joint board voted, at their Aug. 15 meeting, not to have a municipal authority in the new city. The motion was made by Aughenbaugh and seconded by Dietz to maintain the current city ownership, operation and accounting of the utility assets. That motion passed in a 6-4 vote again.
The updated version of the list states that the consultant is directed to provide options for the wrapping up and dissolving the township authority by the date of consolidation so that there is no municipal authority in the new city.
The other list of items are: Code of Ordinances; Taxes; Accounting; Labor; Transition Period; Police Civil Service; and Utilities. More details about the transition list can be found on both the city and township websites.
Also during the meeting, Abbott made a motion that the municipalities of Sandy Township and the City of DuBois agree to seek future STMP funding to hire a professional consultant to evaluate the township’s and city’s wastewater financial structure. STMP stands for the Strategic Management Planning Program run through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
Salandra said that the township is concerned with the cost of shutting down the municipal authority and the cost of opening another one.
“If that’s something we want to do, it would be a smoother transition to do that before we shut down a current municipal authority,” said Salandra.
The motion failed in a 5-5 vote, with the all of the supervisors voting in favor, while all council members and the mayor voted against.
Near the end of the meeting when opened up for board member comments, Sullivan said he believes the board is not meeting “with a spirit of cooperation.” He said that there are some things very important to the township, but he feels that the township is not given the opportunity to have discussion — one of those topics being the municipal authority.
“To me it makes perfectly good sense ... why abolish one authority to later find out that we may want to create another one?” said Sullivan.
Aughenbaugh, noting that he explained why he made the motion at the Aug. 15 meeting, said, “... leave it up to the new council. We were told there is nothing wrong with the way it operates right now. There would still be somewhat of a cost, I’m assuming, to do something like that, and just don’t undertake it right now. I still stick to that, and like I said, it’ll be all new members come January 2026, and if that’s something they choose to do, then that’s what they should do.”
During the city council meeting, which immediately followed the joint board meeting, Solicitor Toni Cherry said that “authorities are a very rudimentary way of operating a water system or a sewer system, and they are utilized primarily by very, very small systems, systems that serve a community or a township, usually it’s a township. And they have usually one or two workers, a superintendent or supervisor, and a secretary or assistant who does the billing. And they normally serve inside their municipality. They are a small system and therefore they pass under the wire of PUC (Public Utility Commission), and they are subject to very different requirements than authorities of a third class city.
“Now with regard to a water or a sewer authority, they are number one, too small a system to be able to adequately operate the system of the size of the City of DuBois, where we have an $86 million sewer plant, a water system worth at least $150 million,” said Cherry. “You need people who understand where those lines are, who understand how to correct those lines, how to run the operation of both of those plants and you need people in charge of them who can directly supervise. Because Sandy Township is a township, and because frankly they don’t have a system ... I don’t consider pipes in the ground a system. Sorry, that’s the reality. They take their water and their sewer ... City of DuBois does that. We do the billing and we sell to them, and then they add whatever amount of money they feel is necessary for them to watch and to maintain their pipes. They also have members of their board of supervisors sitting on their authority.”
Third class cities do not allow their members of council to sit on an authority, said Cherry, noting that there is no purpose for it.
“If we’re going to now become consolidated with the township, with whom we do business, and we provide services beyond our corporate boundaries to individual little water companies ... and that’s what put us into PUC in the first place. That will no longer exist. So we don’t have to incur the additional expense of trying to get PUC to approve our rates. We are now all within one larger corporate boundary, and so it will be a continued operation by employees of the City of DuBois,” said Cherry.
She said she can’t imagine why the city would give up their right to operate a system worth hundreds of millions of dollars, and to give up their duty to be responsive to their constituents and the taxpayers who have a right to come to the council and ask why they did what they did.
“You don’t need a consultant to tell you that a third class city cannot operate an authority the way a township has operated it,” Cherry said. “It’s a violation of law. And if you appoint people, you give up your ability to run your own system. So, there’d be no good for that. You’re not helping your people. You’re not helping your taxpayers. And I think you have absolutely abrogated your responsibility to your electors and what they expected when they voted on this question. So their (township) statement earlier in the first meeting, that they already have an authority and now we’re going to go through the cost of another. That would have to happen anyways, because that authority cannot be operated by a third class city.”
“They (supervisors) need to pull out the information the consultant has given them,” said Bernardo. “They need to review the plans. They don’t need a consultant for every move that’s made. If you need a consultant, where were you three months ago? We had this list presented, we had a whole summer.”