DuBois-Sandy Twp. (copy)

Representatives of DuBois and Sandy Township are working through the process of consolidation.

 File photo

DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors, at Monday’s City of DuBois/Sandy Township Joint Board meeting, initiated a proposal to reconsider the appointment of the recently named consolidation transition committee. However, the motion did not carry in a 5-5 vote with each municipalities’ elected officials on opposite sides of the issue.

Recommended Video

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos