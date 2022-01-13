DuBOIS — "Historic" was a word used several times by officials Wednesday night to describe the first joint consolidation meeting between the City of DuBois and Sandy Township held at the city building.
The meeting was the first step to consolidate the City of DuBois and Sandy Township into one municipality. In the Nov. 2, 2021, election, voters in Sandy Township said yes to consolidation by a vote of 1,574-1,541, while DuBois voters supported consolidation by a vote of 1,228-536. The question placed on the ballot had to pass in both municipalities in order to consolidate the two municipalities into a new third class city.
The two municipalities have been awarded a $200,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development's Strategic Management Planning Program to be used toward the consolidation process.
During Wednesday's meeting, DuBois Mayor Edward Walsh and township Supervisor Kevin Salandra were appointed co-chairpersons of the City of DuBois/Sandy Township Joint Board.
Those appointed to the DuBois/Sandy consolidation committee were: Walsh, Salandra, city Engineer Chris Nasuti, township police Chief Kris Kruzelak, city Manager John "Herm" Suplizio, township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, Redevelopment Director and Assistant Public Works Superintendent Joe Mitchell, Daniel Kohlhepp and Richard Whitaker.
Also, Cafardi Ferguson Wyrick Weis and Gabriel was appointed the solicitor for the joint board and consolidation committee.
The Strategic Management Planning Program proposal was awarded to Eckert Seamans/Pennsylvania Economy League.
The joint board meeting dates were set as the first and third Mondays of each month, with the exception of July 5 and Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. at the City of DuBois Municipal Building.
The first committee meeting will be held at noon on Jan. 26 at the City of DuBois Municipal Building.
"This is long overdue," said city Councilwoman Diane Bernardo. "The city of DuBois and Sandy Township are going to be premier, a premier consolidation that everyone around the state of Pennsylvania and the nation will be looking to us to see how we did it. And as (township Supervisor) Mark (Sullivan) just made the comment, if we think that we have business and industry now, just wait until it's consolidated. We will attract people that we never thought we could attract."
Township Supervisor Barry Abbott thanked the DuBois and Sandy Township voters for supporting the consolidation during the election. He also thanked the township supervisors and the city council for embracing it.
As several of the officials acknowledged, Abbott said there is an immense amount of work that needs to take place to consolidate the two municipalities.
"I think we all are going to hit the ground and running," said Abbott. "I'm looking forward to working with everybody and the public, you made it happen. Thank you."
"I just want to say I think I was young man around 34 years old when this (consolidation) first was voted on," said township Supervisor Sam Mollica. "Now I'm an old man, 66. I'm just happy to see this day."
City Councilman James Aughenbaugh said he is really looking forward to working together with the township on this.
"It is a lot of work," said Aughenbaugh. "We're not always going to agree on a lot of things and just need to agree that we disagree sometimes, but you know, just be respectful of each other. And I think, we all will be professional as always, and it's going to be a good outcome."
"I just want to say thanks to everybody that submitted their interest for the committees, we are still looking at various subcommittees," said Arbaugh. "So if you didn't get called tonight, don't get discouraged. We are still, we have a lot of subcommittees that are going to be part of this and we do thank you for submitting that and appreciate your interest in everything. I look forward to working with everybody and looking forward to this process."
"It is a long time coming," said Suplizio. "I thank everyone in this room coming out, the transition team that has been put together, didn't go lightly. We've looked at it hard and long. I think we have a great transition team. As Shawn said, there's going to be a lot of subcommittees. There'll be a lot more on the subcommittees and we have a lot to do in a very short period of time. I think we can do it. I think when I look around in room, obviously, as Barry said, the voters spoke, I do want to give a special thanks to Jason Gray and his lovely wife Libby. I know you guys were instrumental on this a long time ago with, as in a lot of people were. We have a job to do ... we have to come through and we have to show the (community) that we're going to do this."
Walsh stated that everyone who the city and the township have consulted with since consolidation was approved in November has said something this is "historic," something that has never been done for years. He said it's the future for the Commonwealth and "we're going to set the blueprint." The eyes of the Commonwealth and from what officials are hearing is that the eyes of the nation are going to be on the DuBois community as to how they move on to consolidate the city and the township.
Walsh thanked Terri Cunkle with the DCED.
"She (Cunkle) has really taken the bull by horns and has led us in this direction that we've gotten to today," said Walsh. "I would really like to thank you on behalf of the board for everything you've done for us, really led us well, thank you."
The two governing bodies have to enter into a consolidation agreement within one year after the election is certified, according to PA Boundary Change Law Section 737. That agreement, which must be is required to include:
- Financial arrangements
- Develop transition plan and schedule for elected officers.
- Provide for common administration and uniform enforcement of ordinances.
- Provide for uniform tax system.
The agreement must mandate full implementation of the consolidation plan within four years following the date of certification. The earliest a new governing body could take over would be Jan. 1, 2024, while the latest could happen on Jan. 1, 2026.