DuBOIS — Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, at Monday night’s supervisors’ meeting, announced that the City of DuBois and Sandy Township have been awarded a $200,000 grant to be used toward consolidating the two municipalities.
The two municipalities learned about the grant award earlier Monday from state Rep. Mike Armanini, said Arbaugh.
The grant money is being provided through the Department of Community and Economic Development’s Strategic Management Planning Program.
In the Nov. 2 election, voters in Sandy Township said yes to consolidation by a vote of 1,574-1,541, while DuBois voters supported consolidation by a vote of 1,228-536, according to unofficial results released by the Clearfield County Elections Office. The question placed on the ballot had to pass in both municipalities in order to consolidate the two municipalities into a new third class city.
Also Monday, Arbaugh said requests for proposals (RFP) to hire a consultant to help the two municipalities through the consolidation process have been sent and they expect to receive responses back by Jan. 5, 2022.
“We can make sure we get those out to the board and we will go ahead and schedule interviews for consultants for our committee,” said Arbaugh.
Arbaugh also noted that interviews for a solicitor for the consolidation committee are scheduled for Thursday.
One of the first steps to consolidate the City of DuBois and Sandy Township will be a joint public meeting, which has been scheduled for 6 p.m. on Jan. 12 at the city building.