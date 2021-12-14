DuBOIS — The City of DuBois and Sandy Township are seeking residents who are interested in serving on various committees associated with the consolidation of the two municipalities.
Residents of either the city or the township who desire to serve on a committee are asked to send a letter of interest that highlights any specialized experience they possess to the manager of their respective municipality — either city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio or township Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
The committees will meet during the daytime between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. approximately two to three times per month over a one-year period to assist in providing recommendations on a consolidation agreement to the governing bodies of each municipality, according to Suplizio and Arbaugh.
“Various committees may be created that focus on zoning, codes, administration, public works, emergency services and financial management,” said Arbaugh.
The two managers stated that they are not sure how many committee members will be appointed, but they are looking now to see how many people respond to their request.
“We are seeking public input,” said Suplizio. “If there’s 20 people out there who are interested, maybe we can get them on a committee. If there’s a 100, that’s going to be hard. If there’s five, we should be able to accommodate, that kind of thing. We just don’t know how many people are out there that are interested in helping out.
“Everyone’s being asked now if you’re interested, let’s see how interested you really are,” said Suplizio.
Arbaugh said there have been a few people who have experienced interest in possibly serving on a committee, but “it would be nice to have it in writing and then outline what expertise they have. So maybe we get a CPA that has a financial background and is interested or someone with public works experience that’s interested.”
Those residents interested from the township should send the necessary information to Arbaugh at sarbaugh@sandytownship.net or 1094 Chestnut Ave., PO Box 267, DuBois PA 15801. For city residents, send information to Suplizio at 16 W. Scribner Ave., DuBois.
In the Nov. 2 election, voters in Sandy Township said yes to consolidation by a vote of 1,574-1,541, while DuBois voters supported consolidation by a vote of 1,228-536. The question placed on the ballot had to pass in both municipalities in order to consolidate the two municipalities into a new third class city.
One of the first steps to consolidate the City of DuBois and Sandy Township will be a joint public meeting, which has been scheduled for 6 p.m. on Jan. 12 at the city building.