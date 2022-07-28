DuBOIS — The City of DuBois and Sandy Township are currently requesting proposals for emergency ambulance services after recent approval by the municipalities’ consolidation joint board.
At the March 7 meeting of the joint board, which is made up of members from the city council and township supervisors, Chairman Kevin Salandra said it was brought to the board’s attention that there are some inefficiencies and some coverage issues with regard to emergency ambulance services in the area.
The joint board then agreed to have city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio and township Manager Shawn Arbaugh come up with a Request for Proposals (RFP) that can address some of these issues and provide better service and protection for the community from the companies who are providing it.
The joint board then approved the RFP at their July 18 meeting.
According to the proposal, the city and township are inviting firms to submit a proposal for the purpose of entering into a contract to serve the municipalities from date of award through consolidation Jan. 1, 2026, through competitive negotiations for the professional services of an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) provider with experience in providing such services for local government agencies.
The proposal states that the “EMS provider shall provide professional services in the manner described in the Request for Proposals and in accordance with any other requirements imposed by the municipalities.”
The provider of the EMS must have at least five years of experience as a provider of such services with all licenses, certifications, and other registrations required by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the request states.
The municipalities are soliciting proposals from qualified emergency medical services (EMS) organizations to provide 24 hours per day, seven days a week, 365 days per year, Advanced Life Support (ALS/BLS) and emergency ambulance services to the citizens, workers, and visitors of the municipalities, the proposal states. The area of the municipalities is approximately 56.21 square miles with a population of approximately 19,358. The terms, start date, agreement/contract will be subject to negotiations. The municipalities require an EMS provider to provide emergency medical care and emergency ambulance service within the municipalities. Such a provider would be granted the right to be the primary provider of such services in the municipalities.
Information relating to submitting a proposal, including specific requirements, the organization of the proposal, proposal evaluation criteria, and the proposed contractual agreement can be found online at https://duboispa.gov/consolidation/ or copies can be obtained for a fee at the DuBois City Building, 16 W. Scribner Ave., DuBois or Sandy Township Building, 1094 Chestnut Ave., DuBois.
Sealed proposals must be received by the municipalities no later than Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. and the same will be publicly opened immediately thereafter. If mailed, the proposal should be addressed to: Herm Suplizio, city manager, 16 W. Scribner Ave., DuBois, PA 15801, and the envelope sealed and clearly marked as “EMS Services for City of DuBois and Sandy Township.”
Any contact for additional information should be made to both Arbaugh and Suplizio via email at sarbaugh@sandytownship.net and herm.suplizio@duboispa.gov.
The municipalities reserve the right to accept or reject any or all proposals, the RFP states.