DuBOIS — The public works departments from the City of DuBois and Sandy Township conducted a joint training session recently on winter weather operations, according to township Manager Shawn Arbaugh.
Arbaugh, at this week’s supervisors’ meeting, said the training session was conducted by Sam Gregory from the Pennsylvania Local Technical Assistance Program, with assistance from Barry Mayes with North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission and Shawn Agosti with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
“It was an excellent opportunity for the two public works departments to learn information to help us improve public safety and the efficiency of our winter operations as we move towards consolidation,” said Arbaugh.
He said they were also able to share in “an excellent meal” prepared by Patty Sorento with the Gateway Café.
Zoning hearing board appointments
Arbaugh said the township has been looking for zoning hearing board members for awhile now, and now member Joe Bowser has resigned, effective Dec. 31. He said two residents have “stepped up,” and he recommended that the supervisors appoint Mark Salandra and Dick Whitaker to the board for a one-year term each.
For Whitaker, the supervisors voted 3-2 to appoint him to the hearing board. Those voting in favor included Sam Mollica, Mark Sullivan and Barry Abbott. Supervisors Bill Beers and Kevin Salandra voted no. Those voting in favor of appointing Mark Salandra to the zoning hearing board were Mollica, Sullivan and Beers. Abbott voted no, while Kevin Salandra abstained.