DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board, at last Thursday’s meeting, commended the entire district staff, bus drivers and the school community for their excellent response when the first snow storm of the season impacted the secondary dismissal procedures earlier that week.
“We (district) had a very difficult day at school with the snow” said board President Larry Salone.
During the snow storm, which hit late afternoon around 3 p.m., Interstate 80 and other major highways around DuBois were shut down resulting in significant delays to the district’s transportation procedures.
Salone said he and fellow Director Gil Barker happened to be at the district office for a construction committee meeting last Tuesday and observed Superintendent Wendy Benton on her walkie talkie up until around 9 p.m. He said it was impressive that the teachers and the support staff donated their time to stay at the schools to help in any way they could.
“It was marvelous watching how they were doing that,” said Salone.
Director Bob Wachob said, “I think so many times in this country, especially teachers, take a rap, maybe, in the community sometimes,” said Wachob.
However, Wachob said, when times become difficult, “they stand up and take responsibility and they care. They did a great job, all of the employees, bus drivers, teachers, support staff. This is a great opportunity to say thank you and recognize what a great staff we have. I mean, just everybody was involved. I think we should be very proud of the district and very proud of our employees. A heartfelt thank you to all of them.”
“Not much more I can say other than I’m pretty pleased with the results, how everybody came together,” said Director Sam Armagost. “I understand some of the teachers even went and bought pizza for the kids and so forth and fed them. I think that’s fantastic. I’m proud of our staff ... I want to send a special thanks out to all of them.”
“I echo that,” said Benton. “No one was asked to stay. No one was required to stay. No one was mandated to stay. Everyone did it out of the goodness of their hearts. It was so appreciated. I recognize that you did not have to do what you did and I acknowledge that the success that we had was because everyone stepped up, stepped in, and helped out in a time of need.
“I know I’m talking to other parents and hearing from my own children at school on Wednesday, they were crossing their fingers all day hoping for another snow storm at dismissal because they had so much fun staying after school playing with their teachers that they wanted to do it again,” said Benton. “I think that that is remarkable because for the adults, that was a incredibly stressful situation. The best outcome was that we could get everyone home safely and together, we were able to do that. I commend everyone.”
Benton noted that everyone stayed beyond their day. She said some staff members who are not full-time, who completed their contractual obligation, went home, and when they heard what was going on, they returned to the school to help out.
“It’s remarkable when you think about it, I’m beyond grateful,” said Benton.
“And special thanks goes to those bus drivers that had to go back and forth and back and forth and back and forth,” said Oklahoma teacher aide and DuBois Area Educational Support Professionals Association President Tammy Yanek, who was in the audience. “They (bus drivers) were fabulous, they were patient with those children.”
“I listened to the traffic on the radios and like you said, everybody from support staff right on up through stepped up and did the right thing and got the kids where they needed to be and they got them there safe, thank goodness,” said Barker. “That’s one instance and it was a natural event that happened, but I see our staff from all throughout the schools visiting the schools and I see things every day and I’m very proud of those things. Our SPOs (School Police Officers), our support staff, teachers, administration, everybody, I think we have a great group of people.”
“I agree,” said Director Charlie Watt. “With all that’s been said, I did get to listen to it on the scanner. The bus drivers, they did pull it through. I’m not saying them over anybody else because I know everybody came into that, but just from my perspective, I was really glad to see how the drivers did. It was not a surprise. Matter of fact, I’m sure you see that with teachers and the support staff. You really say it was not a surprise what happened and it’s the same with the bus drivers because they really are well trained.”
“A lot of times, in our district, you can plan,” said Mark Gilga. “You can work with people, have drills, and right there says what our people are like when they didn’t plan for anything. They’ve never practiced a drill like that before, and they all stepped up, came together.”
Gilga noted how a taxpayer called him to commend the district on how they treated the children and how they got home safely.
Director David Schwab said many times those who are not involved in education may not understand that “whether you’re a teacher, you’re a support staff, no matter what (position), these children become part of you. They’re part of the family and teachers and support staff proved that they’re not only good teachers, they’re good humanitarians.”
Directors Jeff Madinger and Dustan Dodd were excused from the meeting.