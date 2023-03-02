DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School District’s three-year comprehensive plan was approved by the board at last week’s regular meeting.
In January, the 2023-2026 plan was presented to the board by the comprehensive plan team, made up of 26 administrators, teachers, directors, parents, community members and students. They had been working on the plan continuously since the end of last spring.
Benton said the comprehensive plan is required by the Pennsylvania Department of Education every three years and is centered around continuous improvement of leadership, teaching and learning.
In other matters, the board approved:
- The local audit report of the DuBois Area School District for the year ending June 30, 2022.
- The proposal from Pyramid Engineering, PC, to provide architectural, HVAC, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for the stadium renovations project for a fixed fee of 5.5 percent of total construction.
- The proposal from Glass Erectors, Inc., for new auxiliary gym doors, new exterior doors, and exterior door repairs at the DuBois Area Senior High School in the amount of $65,650. ($49,999.90 to be paid with Safe Schools Equipment Grant/Remainder to be paid with capital funds.)
- The letter of agreement between the district and The Meadows Psychiatric Center for collaboration of services for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years.
- An Elementary Skills Enhancement/Summer Extension Program (2023), as submitted, at an estimated cost of $90,400, to be paid through ARP ESSER funds. (Staffing is contingent upon enrollment.)
- An Extended School Year Program for 2023 at an estimated cost of $84,758.44, as submitted. (Staffing is contingent upon enrollment.)
- A Special Education Summer Credit Recovery Program at a cost not to exceed $3,605.14, as submitted. (To be paid with ARP ESSER funds.)
- Up to five temporary employees for the Maintenance/Custodial Department at a rate of $13.25 per hour to assist with projects during the summer of 2023.
- The agreement with Edmentum (2023-2026) in the amount of $276,443.30. ($70,629 to be paid at time of order with $23,685.50 to be paid in July 2023 and $91,064.40 to be paid in July 2024 and July 2025.)