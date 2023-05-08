DuBOIS — Graduation practices in the DuBois Area School District became a topic of discussion at last Thursday’s board work session following questions raised by Director David Schwab.
While reviewing the agenda for this Thursday’s regular meeting, Schwab questioned a proposal to approve the list of graduates of the Class of 2023 at the high school, subject to all graduation requirements being met, as submitted.
“So same question that I’ve been proposing for the six years I’ve been on the board — are the students who do not make graduation requirements still permitted to walk on graduation?”
“Historically, they have always been permitted to walk and they have been provided with an extension to complete their coursework,” said Superintendent Wendy Benton. “The diploma is held, but they have been provided an extension throughout the summer months. I believe it even extends into October, if necessary, that those kids have that extra time to (complete) any courses that they did not pass successfully.”
“The graduation ceremony basically is, in some ways, a reward for successful completion of what the school required,” said Schwab. “It doesn’t appear that’s the case anymore. Granted, sometime in October they may complete the stuff for graduation, but in the meantime you let them walk to graduation and everybody says, ‘oh, what a good job you did.’ And they didn’t do the job. That’s my personal opinion.”
“Honestly, I don’t know at what point the district decided to permit the students to walk,” said Benton. “I know not every school district extends that grace, but as far as I know, I mean, I’ve been here for 10 years and ... that’s the way it’s been.”
Benton said she is not sure if it changed at some point before she started working for the district.
Schwab brought up another topic regarding graduation and that is the fact that the district does not recognize students as the valedictorian or salutatorian at graduation.
“We have a number one and a number two, and I don’t know why we don’t have a valedictorian and salutatorian,” said Schwab. “That’s a reward for one heck of an accomplishment.”
Recognizing students as valedictorian and salutatorian in the district stopped years ago, said Schwab, who is a retired district teacher.
“It just so happened someone very close to me was to be the valedictorian,” said Schwab. “She sat in a room at college and in advanced classes and everybody in the room was either salutatorian or valedictorian except that one person; they could only say they were number one. We’re rewarding here, but we’re not rewarding on the other end.”
Board President Larry Salone asked if there is a reason why the district doesn’t recognize a valedictorian and salutatorian.
“I can tell you ... years ago, we had an individual who worked for the district whose daughter didn’t quite make the grade to be a valedictorian,” said Schwab. “So they basically lobbied with the then superintendent to do away with that so that parent could say, well my daughter, wasn’t valedictorian because there isn’t any. And they (district) did away with it. That’s the history behind it.”
Several other board members commented on the reason behind not acknowledging a valedictorian and salutatorian like other schools do.
“This is goofy,” said Director Charlie Watt.
Schwab said he believed that the decision to not have the valedictorian and salutatorian was probably made by the board at that time.
“If the board can make a decision to not have it, we should be able to make a decision to have them,” said Salone.
There was some discussion by directors if the matter should be placed on this week’s agenda.
Directors asked board student representative Dominic Vizza if he had any thoughts on the issue. Vizza said some students were talking about it recently in one of his classes and “a lot of the students were quite frustrated with the fact that we didn’t get that opportunity. I think that’s something that you actually also have the students in favor of reinstating probably along with the teachers as well. I think that that would be a great thing to add for the students to reward the students that have done the best in their classes.”
Vizza also said that students are ranked on their transcripts.
Benton said she would like the opportunity to talk with high school Principal Charles Pasternak about the topic.
“I think that we should just get a little more history and perspective on this and to see, because I mean, I agree. Yes, we have the class ranks that’s all established. I agree with all of that,” said Benton. “I think it’s imperative that we include the high school principal just to make sure we’re not missing anything.”
The DAHS Class of 2023 commencement is scheduled for May 26.
