DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School Board, at its September meeting, will consider a proposal to start a Special Olympics Unified Sports bocce ball team at the DuBois Area High School.
The board, at this month’s meeting, had some preliminary discussion about the proposal and Superintendent Wendy Benton provided information and some cost projections.
Benton started with a brief overview of the Special Olympics Pennsylvania Unified Champion Schools (UCS), which is a fully inclusive program that uses sports and youth leadership to facilitate social inclusive and improve school climate. Students with intellectual disabilities, specifically autism or other disabilities, come together as equal peers with their non-disabled peers to promote the values of inclusion, acceptance, teamwork and empowerment for all, she said.
In the 2022-23 school year, Special Olympics Pennsylvania partnered with more than 370 schools located in more than 50 counties.
“There are only 67 counties in Pennsylvania, so this is widespread,” said Benton.
Special Olympics PA provides funding, resources and a staff liaison to every school to ensure the successful implementation of the program, she said. This program is endorsed by both the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) and the Pennsylvania Bureau of Special Education, and they work in collaboration with Special Olympics Pennsylvania.
The Special Olympics will provide a $1,000 coach stipend for a maximum of two teams for the high school. It is a co-ed program for students in 9th through 12th grade, said Benton. That includes students up to the age of 21, who are enrolled in school and receiving special education services.
The proportionality requirement states that each team must have a minimum of three Special Olympics eligible athletes.
“And again, those are students with intellectual disabilities, developmental disability, autism or cognitive delay, and a minimum of three students without intellectual disabilities,” said Benton.
“The ideal proportion for each team of eight is four Special Olympic eligible athletes with four students who do not have intellectual disabilities, but schools are permitted to have teams of five and three or three and five,” said Benton. “The season length is during the PIAA winter sport season, is 10 to 11 weeks long and the practices begin Nov. 17.
“And the concluding event, if our teams would qualify, would be the championships in Hershey, Pennsylvania, which would be March 21 through the 23rd,” said Benton. Due to the time commitment, winter sport athletes are not eligible to participate on these bocce ball teams.
She said there is a minimum of two after-school practices each week with at least three regular season competitions. Each school is required to host one competition in the main gym and teams can qualify for the regional championship. Teams can then advance to the state championship in Hershey.
Special Olympics of Pennsylvania will provide:
- $1,000 coach stipend to be distributed evenly between the two coaches
- One portable bocce court
- One set of indoor bocce balls with an equipment bag
- 16 bocce competition polo shirts
- Training and resource materials
The initial costs are a little less than what they would be in the third year when the district would assume financial responsibility supporting the program.
The DASD projected costs would be:
- Transportation $750-$2,500
- Coaching staff: 2025-26 $1,000
- Paraprofessionals (as needed): $1,030
- Nursing services (as needed): $1,030
- Food/snacks (as needed): $300
- Jerseys/uniforms: 2025-26 $75 x 16 = $1,350
Cost projections for the 2023-24 school year: $3,110-$4,860; 2024-25, $3,110-$4,860; and 2025-26, $5,460-$7,210.
Benton said there is a recommendation that travel for bocce competitions would not be more than 45 minutes away from the district.
“I’ve been in touch with about 20 superintendents in the area and we have determined that Brockway is considering a team, Clearfield has been facilitating, they’ve been hosting a bocce team for the past couple of years. Curwensville and St. Marys also have teams,” said Benton. “The schools more toward the west, they do not have teams, but some are considering the adoption. We had to discuss the coaching staff and again, the Special Olympics would pay those stipends for the first two years.
“We would have paraprofessionals as needed as well as nursing services. And that is contingent upon the needs of the students,” Benton said. “There could be a need for food or snacks. However, we believe that we’ll be able to cover all of that through our food service department at no additional class at the district because we are a community eligibility provision school district. And then finally in that third year, we would have the cost of jerseys and uniforms and we were just projecting roughly $75 per student athlete with 16 athletes for the total.
“We appreciate your consideration and if there is support, we would like to have this item added to the September agenda for an official vote,” said Benton.
“I would think it’s just a marvelous idea, especially for the special needs kids. I don’t see how you can say no,” said board President Larry Salone.
“It’s is such a great opportunity for our special education students to participate in actual organized sanctioned sports,” said Director Robert Wachob. “It’s a great idea.”
“I’m glad there’s other local districts too that have already jumped on this so we can compete ... I think it’s a great thing,” said Director Dustan Dodd.
Bocce was first played in the 18th century in Italy and has developed into a global game since that time.
